U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,254.25
    -7.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,475.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,448.25
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.20
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.71
    -0.73 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    -9.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3540
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,353.86
    -318.47 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.90
    +16.64 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOYY Inc.
·44 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YY

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues increased by 16.8% to US$663.7 million from US$568.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

  • Net Income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$73.2 million, compared to net loss of US$118.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$98.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$22.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits on a non-GAAP basis since the first quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 36.5% to US$2,619.1 million from US$1,918.1 million in 2020.

  • Net Ioss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$115.9 million, compared to net loss of US$18.7 million in 2020.

  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$108.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$164.0 million in 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits on a non-GAAP basis since the first quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 11.9% to 32.2 million from 28.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 44.2% to 67.0 million from 120.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 42.8% to 9.5 million from 16.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

  • Global average mobile MAUs4 decreased by 20.4% to 280.0 million from 351.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago.

  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 increased by 2.5% to 1.51 million from 1.47 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 increased to US$320.2 from US$285.9 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In 2021, our business has demonstrated strong resilience despite the macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges posed by the pandemic. As we continued to execute our globalization strategy and strengthen our diverse social entertainment ecosystem, we successfully enhanced our monetization capabilities across multiple product lines, achieving full-year revenue growth of 36.5%. The combination of increased monetization of multiple products, proactive adjustments in marketing strategies, and enhanced operating efficiency across the board, has led us to full-year non-GAAP profitability not just for BIGO but for the whole group. On the capital return front, during the year of 2021, we have bought back US$393.0 million of our shares, and have paid out a total of US$160.1 million in dividends. These efforts are to demonstrate our confidence in the Company’s long-term growth prospects, and to reward our shareholders for their long-term support of the Company.

As we turn to 2022, we will continue to localize our diverse global social entertainment ecosystems, expand our market reach, and fortify our leadership position in core geographic regions. As an innovator and a pioneer, we remain committed to our vision of bridging communications among people from around the globe to deliver joy and youthful experience to our users.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES
Net revenues increased by 16.8% to US$663.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$568.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily driven by the growth of live streaming revenues from BIGO.

Live streaming revenues increased by 15.0% to US$620.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$539.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increased number of paying users and average revenue per paying user of BIGO.

Other revenues increased by 50.3% to US$42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$28.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 9.6% to US$440.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$401.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to US$297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$254.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs decreased to US$20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$27.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the improvement in bandwidth usage efficiency by the Company, partially offset by the increased bandwidth usage as a result of continued MAUs expansion of Bigo Live.

Gross profit increased by 34.2% to US$223.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$166.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Gross margin improved to 33.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 29.3% in the corresponding period of 2020.

OPERATING INCOME
Operating expenses decreased by 33.1% to US$168.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$251.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$112.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$146.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the Company’s reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement for Likee and Hago.

Operating income was US$60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss of US$83.8 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Operating income margin was 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 14.7% in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$83.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of US$33.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss margin of 5.8% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET INCOME
Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$73.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of US$118.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net income margin was 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss margin of 20.9% in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$98.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$22.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 14.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss margin of 3.9% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET INCOME PER ADS
Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS10 was US$0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to diluted net loss of US$1.51 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS11 was US$1.15 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to diluted net loss of US$0.28 in the corresponding period of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH Flows
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,685.2 million. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net cash from operating activities was US$150.2 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,472.8 million common shares, or the equivalent of 73.6 million ADSs, outstanding.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2021 increased by 36.5% to US$2,619.1 million from US$1,918.1 million in 2020, primarily driven by a 36.4% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues.

Operating loss was US$106.7 million for the full year of 2021, compared to operating loss of US$406.8 million in 2020. Operating loss margin was 4.1% in 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 21.2% in 2020. Operating loss and operating loss margin were improved in 2021, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was US$72.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of US$207.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 2.8% in 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss margin of 10.8% in 2020.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY for the full year of 2021 was US$115.9 million, compared to US$18.7 million in 2020. Net loss margin for the full year of 2021 was 4.4%, compared with 1.0% in 2020. Net loss and net loss margin were lower in 2020, primarily due to the gain from partial disposal of investments in Huya in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY for the full year of 2021 was US$108.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$164.0 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin for the full year of 2021 was 4.2%, compared to non-GAAP net loss margin of 8.6% in 2020.

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS for the full year of 2021 was US$1.60, compared to US$0.35 in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$1.32 in 2021, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss of US$2.05 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$601 million and US$616 million. This guidance excludes the revenue contribution from YY Live in the same period of last year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy and users’ paying capabilities.

Quarterly Dividend
On August 11, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Aggregating such quarterly cash dividend under another adopted quarterly dividend policy with the quarterly cash dividend announced on November 16, 2020, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.51 per ADS, or US$0.0255 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which is expected to be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 13, 2022. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company’s operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program
In September 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares between September 2021 and September 2022. In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately US$235.7 million of its shares.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 16, 2022). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: #1391887

All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1391887

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through March 23, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

#1391887

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social interaction and entertainment, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(refers to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

_______________

1 Starting from the second quarter of 2020, the Company deconsolidated HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya”) and Huya’s historical financial results were reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information of the Company disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. After the deconsolidation of Huya, the Company accounted for its investment in Huya as an equity method investment and applied the equity method of accounting one quarter in arrears. Share of income or loss from the investment in Huya was included in net income or loss from continuing operations.

On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021 as presented in this press release primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding Huya and YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$25.0 million and US$96.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The paying users are calculated by number of paying users during a given period as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for our live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
_______________

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,742,749

1,837,185

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

13,733

297,022

Short-term deposits

1,325,068

1,604,198

Restricted short-term deposits

31,489

285

Short-term investments

489,101

946,543

Accounts receivable, net

142,999

114,372

Amounts due from related parties

611

56,984

Financing receivables, net

172

-

Prepayments and other current assets(1)

102,872

213,733

Assets held for sale(1)

52,528

-

Total current assets

3,901,322

5,070,322

Non-current assets

Investments

1,239,354

1,022,455

Property and equipment, net

401,661

365,392

Land use rights, net

258,770

370,052

Intangible assets, net

344,214

312,082

Right-of-use assets, net

21,579

16,565

Goodwill

1,872,083

1,958,263

Financing receivables, net

19,716

-

Other non-current assets

10,758

4,881

Assets held for sale(1)

25,500

-

Total non-current assets

4,193,635

4,049,690

Total assets

8,094,957

9,120,012

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

20,956

18,011

Deferred revenue

67,230

60,910

Advances from customers

775

3,426

Income taxes payable

60,895

65,738

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)

484,450

2,345,838

Amounts due to related parties

3,822

6,931

Lease liabilities due within one year

14,332

11,041

Short-term loans

112,549

-

Liabilities held for sale(1)

179,109

-

Total current liabilities

944,118

2,511,895

Non-current liabilities

Convertible bonds(2)

779,225

924,077

Lease liabilities

8,121

5,734

Deferred revenue

3,132

6,422

Deferred tax liabilities

42,422

36,214

Other non-current liabilities

-

7,372

Liabilities held for sale(1)

4,415

-

Total non-current liabilities

837,315

979,819

Total liabilities

1,781,433

3,491,714

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December
31
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

Mezzanine equity

72,617

65,833

Shareholders’ equity

Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,314,208,824 shares issued and 1,272,346,218 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,146,336,305 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively)

13

13

Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

3

3

Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 41,862,606 and 171,504,159 shares held as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

(139,528

)

(526,724

)

Additional paid-in capital

3,456,844

3,246,523

Statutory reserves

17,825

26,804

Retained earnings(2)

2,881,782

2,712,534

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18,471

69,175

Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

6,235,410

5,528,328

Non-controlling interests

5,497

34,137

Total shareholders’ equity

6,240,907

5,562,465

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

8,094,957

9,120,012


(1)

As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, assets and liabilities to be disposed of in connection with this transaction were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. The transaction was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future. As a result, JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified all the related assets and liabilities subject to disposal and presented them on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The considerations received by the Company so far were recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.

(2)

On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted ASU 2020-06, “Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative effect adjustment of US$86.7 million was credited to retained earnings as of January 1, 2021.


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
31,
2020

September
30,
2021

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net revenues

Live streaming(1)

539,736

612,163

620,868

1,815,826

2,476,790

Others

28,498

38,382

42,841

102,318

142,261

Total net revenues

568,234

650,545

663,709

1,918,144

2,619,051

Cost of revenues(2)

(401,698

)

(439,761

)

(440,187

)

(1,378,146

)

(1,781,150

)

Gross profit

166,536

210,784

223,522

539,998

837,901

Operating expenses(2)

Research and development expenses

(69,823

)

(62,726

)

(29,306

)

(302,818

)

(279,781

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(146,380

)

(106,275

)

(112,577

)

(505,389

)

(468,407

)

General and administrative expenses

(35,425

)

(39,674

)

(26,343

)

(146,666

)

(221,731

)

Total operating expenses

(251,628

)

(208,675

)

(168,226

)

(954,873

)

(969,919

)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

4,959

Other income

1,293

4,755

5,277

8,095

20,376

Operating (loss) income

(83,799

)

6,864

60,573

(406,780

)

(106,683

)

Interest expenses

(19,629

)

(3,450

)

(3,265

)

(75,555

)

(14,475

)

Interest income and investment income

28,070

24,462

21,272

89,078

91,233

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(8,253

)

(3,776

)

(2,183

)

(17,472

)

(13,377

)

(Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

(35,859

)

(26,708

)

(2,073

)

272,281

(23,762

)

Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments

18,791

(12,549

)

13,106

160,849

(15,435

)

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

(3,787

)

1

4,024

(6,277

)

5,291

Other non-operating expenses

-

-

-

(2,467

)

(381

)

(Loss) income before income tax expenses

(104,466

)

(15,156

)

91,454

13,657

(77,589

)

Income tax expenses

(8,596

)

(4,215

)

(3,081

)

(27,825

)

(25,745

)

(Loss) income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

(113,062

)

(19,371

)

88,373

(14,168

)

(103,334

)

Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

(6,411

)

23,496

(20,288

)

(7,634

)

(26,217

)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(119,473

)

4,125

68,085

(21,802

)

(129,551

)

Net income from discontinued operations

117,043

-

-

1,401,670

35,567

Net (loss) income

(2,430

)

4,125

68,085

1,379,868

(93,984

)

Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders

553

3,416

5,161

(6,971

)

13,691

Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

(1,877

)

7,541

73,246

1,372,897

(80,293

)

Including:

Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

(118,920

)

7,541

73,246

(18,741

)

(115,860

)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

117,043

-

-

1,391,638

35,567

Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value

(1,391

)

(1,250

)

(1,250

)

(5,564

)

(5,236

)

Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

(4,000

)

(4,000

)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

(4,268

)

5,291

70,996

1,363,333

(89,529

)

Including:

Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

(121,311

)

5,291

70,996

(28,305

)

(125,096

)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

117,043

-

-

1,391,638

35,567

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
31,
2020

September
30,
2021

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net (loss) income per ADS

—Basic

(0.05

)

0.07

0.92

17.04

(1.14

)

Continuing operations

(1.51

)

0.07

0.92

(0.35

)

(1.60

)

Discontinued operations

1.46

-

-

17.39

0.46

—Diluted

(0.05

)

0.07

0.85

17.04

(1.14

)

Continuing operations

(1.51

)

0.07

0.85

(0.35

)

(1.60

)

Discontinued operations

1.46

-

-

17.39

0.46

Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS

—Basic

80,191,367

78,362,550

76,863,050

80,009,988

78,100,800

—Diluted

80,191,367

79,241,210

87,843,898

80,009,988

78,100,800

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
31,
2020

September
30,
2021

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

PRC

101,104

123,486

120,683

342,232

467,208

Non-PRC

438,632

488,677

500,185

1,473,594

2,009,582

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
31,
2020

September
30,
2021

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

1,698

1,554

1,972

5,797

8,089

Research and development expenses

9,119

5,319

5,811

42,646

24,053

Sales and marketing expenses

424

143

283

1,311

1,285

General and administrative expenses

14,676

1,877

2,460

42,406

(45

)

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
31,
2020

September
30,
2021

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2020

December
31,
2021

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Operating (loss) income

(83,799

)

6,864

60,573

(406,780

)

(106,683

)

Share-based compensation expenses

25,917

8,893

10,526

92,160

33,382

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

24,722

12,388

12,401

100,802

56,775

Impairment of investments

-

3,133

-

6,186

93,632

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(4,959

)

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

(33,160

)

31,278

83,500

(207,632

)

72,147

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(119,473

)

4,125

68,085

(21,802

)

(129,551

)

Share-based compensation expenses

25,917

8,893

10,526

92,160

33,382

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

24,722

12,388

12,401

100,802

56,775

Impairment of investments

-

3,133

-

6,186

93,632

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(4,959

)

Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

35,859

26,708

2,073

(272,281

)

23,762

(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments

(18,791

)

12,549

(13,106

)

(160,849

)

15,435

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

12,190

(35,682

)

13,313

17,515

7,341

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and derivative

3,787

(1

)

(4,024

)

6,277

(5,291

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

15,992

714

616

61,273

2,737

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(3,161

)

(765

)

3,496

3,594

2,756

Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations

(22,958

)

32,062

93,380

(167,125

)

96,019

Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

(121,311

)

5,291

70,996

(28,305

)

(125,096

)

Share-based compensation expenses

25,917

8,893

10,526

92,160

33,382

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

24,722

12,388

12,401

100,802

56,775

Impairment of investments

-

3,133

-

6,186

93,632

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(4,959

)

Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

35,859

26,708

2,073

(272,281

)

23,762

(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments

(18,791

)

12,549

(13,106

)

(160,849

)

15,435

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

12,190

(35,682

)

13,313

17,515

7,341

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and derivative

3,787

(1

)

(4,024

)

6,277

(5,291

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

15,992

714

616

61,273

2,737

Accretion and cumulative dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders

2,391

2,250

2,250

9,564

9,236

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(3,161

)

(765

)

3,496

3,594

2,756

Non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders

13

(342

)

(267

)

17

(832

)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

(22,392

)

35,136

98,274

(164,047

)

108,878

Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per ADS

—Basic

(0.28

)

0.45

1.28

(2.05

)

1.39

—Diluted

(0.28

)

0.42

1.15

(2.05

)

1.32

Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per ADS

—Basic

80,191,367

78,362,550

76,863,050

80,009,988

78,100,800

—Diluted

80,191,367

89,920,289

87,843,898

80,009,988

90,356,389

































JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Bigo

All other

Elimination(1)

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net revenues

Live streaming

548,764

72,104

-

620,868

Others

27,365

15,543

(67

)

42,841

Total net revenues

576,129

87,647

(67

)

663,709

Cost of revenues(2)

(369,437

)

(70,817

)

67

(440,187

)

Gross profit

206,692

16,830

-

223,522

Operating expenses(2)

Research and development expenses

(17,828

)

(11,478

)

-

(29,306

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(91,836

)

(20,741

)

-

(112,577

)

General and administrative expenses

(9,353

)

(16,990

)

-

(26,343

)

Total operating expenses

(119,017

)

(49,209

)

-

(168,226

)

Other income

1,208

4,069

-

5,277

Operating income (loss)

88,883

(28,310

)

-

60,573

Interest expenses

(558

)

(3,264

)

557

(3,265

)

Interest income and investment income

677

21,152

(557

)

21,272

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(3,128

)

945

-

(2,183

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

-

4,024

-

4,024

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

(2,073

)

-

(2,073

)

Gain on fair value change of investments

-

13,106

-

13,106

Income before income tax expenses

85,874

5,580

-

91,454

Income tax expenses

(2,543

)

(538

)

-

(3,081

)

Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

83,331

5,042

-

88,373

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

-

(20,288

)

-

(20,288

)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

83,331

(15,246

)

-

68,085

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

1,318

654

1,972

Research and development expenses

3,526

2,285

5,811

Sales and marketing expenses

136

147

283

General and administrative expenses

1,250

1,210

2,460

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Operating income (loss)

88,883

(28,310

)

60,573

Share-based compensation expenses

6,230

4,296

10,526

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

11,225

1,176

12,401

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

106,338

(22,838

)

83,500

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

83,331

(15,246

)

68,085

Share-based compensation expenses

6,230

4,296

10,526

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

11,225

1,176

12,401

Gain on fair value change of investments

-

(13,106

)

(13,106

)

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

2,073

2,073

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

-

13,313

13,313

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

-

(4,024

)

(4,024

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

-

616

616

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

2,674

822

3,496

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

103,460

(10,080

)

93,380

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Bigo

All other

Elimination(1)

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net revenues

Live streaming

544,718

67,445

-

612,163

Others

24,031

14,351

-

38,382

Total net revenues

568,749

81,796

-

650,545

Cost of revenues(2)

(373,534

)

(66,227

)

-

(439,761

)

Gross profit

195,215

15,569

-

210,784

Operating expenses(2)

Research and development expenses

(51,281

)

(11,445

)

-

(62,726

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(88,945

)

(17,330

)

-

(106,275

)

General and administrative expenses

(20,959

)

(18,715

)

-

(39,674

)

Total operating expenses

(161,185

)

(47,490

)

-

(208,675

)

Other income

4,024

731

-

4,755

Operating income (loss)

38,054

(31,190

)

-

6,864

Interest expenses

(393

)

(3,392

)

335

(3,450

)

Interest income and investment income

344

24,453

(335

)

24,462

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(2,689

)

(1,087

)

-

(3,776

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

1

-

-

1

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

(26,708

)

-

(26,708

)

Loss on fair value change of investments

-

(12,549

)

-

(12,549

)

Income (loss) before income tax expenses

35,317

(50,473

)

-

(15,156

)

Income tax expenses

(2,451

)

(1,764

)

-

(4,215

)

Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

32,866

(52,237

)

-

(19,371

)

Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

-

23,496

-

23,496

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

32,866

(28,741

)

-

4,125

(1) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

915

639

1,554

Research and development expenses

2,579

2,740

5,319

Sales and marketing expenses

(7

)

150

143

General and administrative expenses

669

1,208

1,877

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Operating income (loss)

38,054

(31,190

)

6,864

Share-based compensation expenses

4,156

4,737

8,893

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

11,225

1,163

12,388

Impairment of investments

-

3,133

3,133

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

53,435

(22,157

)

31,278

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

32,866

(28,741

)

4,125

Share-based compensation expenses

4,156

4,737

8,893

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

11,225

1,163

12,388

Impairment of investments

-

3,133

3,133

Loss on fair value change of investments

-

12,549

12,549

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

26,708

26,708

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

-

(35,682

)

(35,682

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

(1

)

-

(1

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

-

714

714

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

1,388

(2,153

)

(765

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

49,634

(17,572

)

32,062

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Bigo

All other(1)

Elimination(2)

Total

US$

US$

US$

US$

Net revenues

Live streaming

488,172

51,564

-

539,736

Others

20,916

7,582

-

28,498

Total net revenues

509,088

59,146

-

568,234

Cost of revenues(3)

(351,142

)

(50,556

)

-

(401,698

)

Gross profit

157,946

8,590

-

166,536

Operating expenses(3)

Research and development expenses

(47,069

)

(22,754

)

-

(69,823

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(130,380

)

(16,000

)

-

(146,380

)

General and administrative expenses

(20,913

)

(14,512

)

-

(35,425

)

Total operating expenses

(198,362

)

(53,266

)

-

(251,628

)

Other income

534

759

-

1,293

Operating loss

(39,882

)

(43,917

)

-

(83,799

)

Interest expenses

(1,779

)

(18,789

)

939

(19,629

)

Interest income and investment income

41

28,968

(939

)

28,070

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(8,049

)

(204

)

-

(8,253

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and derivative

(281

)

(3,506

)

-

(3,787

)

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

(35,859

)

-

(35,859

)

Gain on fair value change of investments

-

18,791

-

18,791

Loss before income tax expenses

(49,950

)

(54,516

)

-

(104,466

)

Income tax benefits (expense)

4,840

(13,436

)

-

(8,596

)

Loss before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

(45,110

)

(67,952

)

-

(113,062

)

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

-

(6,411

)

-

(6,411

)

Net loss from continuing operations

(45,110

)

(74,363

)

-

(119,473

)

(1) As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, YY Live is represented as discontinued operations. YY segment is renamed as "all other" segment and has been recast to exclude the financial numbers of YY Live.

(2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

1,040

658

1,698

Research and development expenses

7,603

1,516

9,119

Sales and marketing expenses

234

190

424

General and administrative expenses

13,699

977

14,676

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Bigo

All other

Total

US$

US$

US$

Operating loss

(39,882

)

(43,917

)

(83,799

)

Share-based compensation expenses

22,576

3,341

25,917

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

24,688

34

24,722

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

7,382

(40,542

)

(33,160

)

Net loss from continuing operations

(45,110

)

(74,363

)

(119,473

)

Share-based compensation expenses

22,576

3,341

25,917

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

24,688

34

24,722

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

-

35,859

35,859

Gain on fair value change of investments

-

(18,791

)

(18,791

)

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

-

12,190

12,190

Loss on extinguishment of debt and derivative

281

3,506

3,787

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

-

15,992

15,992

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(4,292

)

1,131

(3,161

)

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations

(1,857

)

(21,101

)

(22,958

)


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • SentinelOne Makes A Deal, Falls After Quarterly Earnings Report

    SentinelOne stock fell late Tuesday after its earnings and revenue edged by estimates as the company made a sizable purchase.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]