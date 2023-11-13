JP Morgan ESG head Umunna calls for new green tech funding model

By Simon Jessop and Tommy Wilkes

LONDON (Reuters) - Start-up firms in some parts of the green technology industry such as sustainable farming are missing out on capital and need a new funding model, a senior JP Morgan banker said on Monday.

"We need to build a funding model for green tech companies," Chuka Umunna, JP Morgan's head of EMEA ESG and green economy investment banking, told the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2023 event in London.

Umunna said most of the capital raised in green technology was flowing to sectors including electric vehicles and low-carbon energy, while others such as sustainable food ecosystems that "in some cases make more of a contribution to global greenhouse emissions" are were not seeing the same amount.

This was partly because of the capital requirements for some green tech firms in early stages of development, he said.

Capital raising for green technology companies in general had not been immune to geopolitical ructions "spooking the market", as well as worries about a weak economy, particularly in Europe and in public markets, Umunna said.

But deal activity was increasing in private markets, the former British lawmaker added.

Investment into green tech was also being stymied by bureaucracy, including delays to permitting for the infrastructure needed for renewable energy and other projects.

Cleaner energy stocks have had a tough year as investors fret about rising costs, cancelled or delayed projects and low investment returns.

Umunna also said a shift to a greener, lower-carbon economy offered up a huge opportunity for banks such as JP Morgan.

But he said the world needed to be "realistic about what the banking sector can do".

"Our job is enable and facilitate ... the transition. We are not in a position to deliver the transition," he added, pointing to key areas for decarbonising over which banks had no control, including reform of energy systems and consumer behaviour.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)