JP Morgan using me as ‘public relations shield’ in Epstein case, says Jes Staley

Jes Staley - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

JP Morgan is using Jes Staley as a “public relations shield” in its legal battle over Jeffrey Epstein, the former Barclays chief has alleged.

Mr Staley, the former private wealth boss at the Wall Street giant who went on to lead Barclays, urged a New York judge to throw out JP Morgan’s lawsuit against him, accusing the US bank of deflecting blame for its own failures in working with the late paedophile financier.

In a new filing, Mr Staley asked the judge to dismiss JP Morgan’s lawsuit that seeks to hold him responsible for any damages stemming from other suits accusing the bank of facilitating Epstein’s sex-trafficking.

The bank is suing Mr Staley over his relationship with Mr Epstein and demanding that he hand back more than $80m (£67m) of his earnings.

However, lawyers for Mr Staley hit back against JP Morgan on Monday, saying: “What is certain is that the bank cannot treat Mr Staley as its public relations shield by asserting claims that lack any legal (or factual) basis.”

In two separate lawsuits, JPMorgan has been accused of repeatedly transferring cash to pay Epstein's victims, ignoring red flags raised by its compliance team to cut ties with him and working with the paedophile financier even after dropping him as a client.

The bank is facing a class action suit filed by a victim of Epstein and one brought by the US Virgin Islands.

The latter lawsuit claimed that Epstein’s behaviour was so widely known at JP Morgan that senior bankers joked about his interest in young girls.

Little St. James Island - AP Photo/Gianfranco Gaglione

Mr Staley had a personal relationship with Epstein when he was a client of the bank and visited the late paedophile on his Caribbean island.

Unsealed emails allege that Mr Staley drank white wine in a hot tub on Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences.

Although both legal claims cite Mr Staley’s relationship with the disgraced financier to argue that JP Morgan knew about the sex trafficking, neither names Mr Staley as a defendant.

Mr Staley has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse.

The lawsuits against JP Morgan, and the bank's lawsuit against Staley, are scheduled for an Oct 23 trial before a US district judge in Manhattan.

JP Morgan declined to comment.