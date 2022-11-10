U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

JPA Health Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Chris Sousa as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, a full-service, independent marketing and communications agency, announced today that Chris Sousa has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer. Sousa brings nearly 20 years of experience in positioning professional service companies for accelerated growth.

JPA Health logo (PRNewsfoto/JPA HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS)
JPA Health logo (PRNewsfoto/JPA HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS)

Based in Washington, D.C., the agency's headquarters, Sousa will be spearheading the firm's finance and operations outlook and supporting the firm's continuous international growth and expansion.

"We are very excited to welcome Chris to our executive team. Chris brings a bench of expertise to the agency, including data-driven decision making and leading high-performance teams to collaboratively scale for exponential growth," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "I look forward to partnering closely with Chris to expand upon the integrated services we currently provide so that we can continue to meet the dynamic and complex needs of our clients in Life Sciences and Public Health."

Sousa brings extensive M&A, organic sales and marketing, strong business acumen to JPA Health, having led numerous buy and sell-side acquisitions from start to finish. Prior to joining JPA, he spent over 14 years at Dataprise, where he led five acquisitions, more than doubling company EBITDA, while simultaneously adding two new service lines and reinforcing a third. He has previously held operations and systems roles at Radical Support, StrategicFusion, and Technical Systems Integrators.

"JPA Health has a fantastic reputation in the industry, recognized for its creativity and client-centric approach, which is what initially drew me to role. I'm ready to build on the agency's footprint to expand its services through strategic growth and world class talent acquisition," said Sousa.

About JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices in the U.S. and UK, the agency provides marketing, public relations, and advocacy services. JPA Health recently was awarded MM&M Midsize Healthcare Agency of the Year, 2021. The firm is a leader in the health sector for its award-winning work designing health campaigns that drive change and deliver measurable results. The JPA Health team is passionate about helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.jpa.com.

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpa-health-expands-executive-team-with-appointment-of-chris-sousa-as-chief-financial-officer-301674745.html

SOURCE JPA Health

