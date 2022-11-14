U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

JPAR® - Real Estate Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

·3 min read

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with JPAR® – Real Estate Innovation and Creativity

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 100 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Most Innovative Franchises.

JPAR® – Real Estate Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

The JPAR® – Real Estate platform provides its brokers and sales professionals with a best-in-class technology and marketing platform specifically designed to position the agent at the center of the transaction. The technology emphasizes usability for the sales professional and the consumer. It has a mobile-first focus to enhance agent communications while bringing continuous value to their clients.

"JPAR® is proud to offer our agents a dedicated platform to build long-term wealth," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising. The new technology platform includes JPAR® – Connect, Powered by kvCORE. In addition, the new JPAR® – Connect App enables seamless data transition for JPAR® sales professionals. It combines client relationship management, lead generation, marketing, MLS data and a best-in-class lead generation suite in one easy-to-use platform."

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

"Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy."

JPAR® – Real Estate franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor /franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Major findings include:

  • 96% of franchisees enjoy operating their business and being part of the organization;

  • 87% of franchisees agree senior management encourages a strong team culture and cares about their success;

  • Recognition as a top recession-proof franchise; a top franchise for their culture, for profitability, and for their innovation; and,

  • 100% of franchisees are likely to recommend JPAR® to others.

"We are always focused on innovation as we position our sales professionals for success now and in the future," stated Chastity Davenport, Senior Vice President, JPAR® Franchising. "JPAR® – Real Estate offers a full-service experience to the consumer and continuous innovation that maps to business development, coaching and consultative services."

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

About Franchise Business Review: Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

CONTACT: Matthew Gentile, matt@mybffsocial.com, 4124773349

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpar--real-estate-named-a-top-100-most-innovative-franchise-by-franchise-business-review-301677150.html

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate

