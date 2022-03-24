U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.25
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +71.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.81
    -1.12 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2430
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.44
    +584.09 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.86
    +18.25 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,796.63
    -243.53 (-0.87%)
     

JPEX & Macarthur FC reach a ten-year cooperation

·2 min read

HONG KONG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPEX Exchange is a rising star cryptocurrency exchange in Asia, while most, if not all, people in HK, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Australia can see the JPEX eye-catching advertisement. After JPEX became the partner with Western United Football Club in November last year, JPEX has now established a partnership with Macarthur FC in 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-league season.

In fact, since the official operation of JPEX and Macarthur FC, both brands have been striving to become the leader of the industries by increasing their brand awareness and recognition. In recent years, JPEX has emerged in the Asia-Pacific region and become a stable cryptocurrency platform with a very large-scale.

"Cryptocurrency is like a new soccer game for us. We're so excited about it that we share what's happening in the cryptocurrency world with our friends." – Natalie Matich, General Manager of Operations, Macarthur FC

Download JPEX for free - easiest place to buy and sell crypto

JPEX has been striving to provide users with better and more stable services such that users can invest easily while generating income conveniently, quick and efficiently. Compared to stocks, funds and other traditional investment, the entry barrier for investing in cryptocurrency is relatively lower as the registration steps are simple and there is no minimum investment amount. Investors may invest as low as $100 in cryptocurrency. JPEX's user interface is user-friendly and all the cryptocurrency-related information can be accessed online anytime. It also explains why investments in cryptocurrency are gaining popularity rapidly. Incorporated in Australia, JPEX Exchange allows its users trade and manage their cryptocurrency assets around the clock through its website, as well as its mobile app which can be downloaded through App Store and Google Play.

Cryptocurrency is relatively new to the sports industry when compared to food and fashion, especially to soccer. It implies that cryptocurrency has a large potential to grow in the soccer industry. Partnering with JPEX, Macarthur FC saw a significant growth in supporters over the last six months. The partnership also established a solid foundation for future cooperation between JPEX and Macarthur FC.

JPEX is now looking beyond Asia and is actively expanding into the Australian market. What does the partnership between JPEX and Macarthur FC Australia bring? In addition to exchanging users and owners at different levels, the partnership will also enhance both brands awareness internationally.

"We have both made a vow to grow maturely and steadily in our respective fields. By working close together, we will be better than who we are today in the next decade. We will become stronger and more powerful." - Oscar Radley, JPEX Marketing Manager.

SOURCE JPEX

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Remains Little Changed But Faces Downward Pressure

    USD/CAD faces headwinds as spike in oil prices will strengthen the commodity-linked Loonie.

  • Calmer bond market little salve for unloved yen

    The U.S. dollar found some support in Asia on Thursday as commodity currencies took a breather from a steep rally driven by rising prices for exports, while a recovery in the U.S. bond market offered little solace to the struggling yen. The yen made a six-year low of 121.41 per dollar on Wednesday and was pinned near that level at 121.25 in morning trade as investors expect the Bank of Japan to lag way behind policy tightening by other major central banks fighting inflation. An ever-more hawkish sounding U.S. Federal Reserve has further widened that policy gap with the Bank of Japan, though even an overnight steadying in the Treasury market after a few sessions of brutal selling didn't seem to give the yen much help.

  • Toshiba shareholders vote down both spin-off plan and call to seek buyout offers

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders on Thursday voted against its plan to spin off the devices unit, but a separate motion backed by activist shareholders that called for the conglomerate to solicit buyout offers also failed to gain sufficient support. The result of the extraordinary general meeting appears to leave Toshiba with no immediate clear direction, still mired in a four-year scandal-filled battle between management and foreign activist hedge funds. The proposal to seek private equity buyout offers or a minority investment was made by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's No.2 shareholder and was also supported by top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management and No. 3 shareholder Farallon Capital Management.

  • Google Tests Letting Apps Like Spotify Offer Own Billing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will begin letting some apps bill users directly as an alternative to paying through Google, a concession amid mounting antitrust concerns over app store fees. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near

  • 100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

    Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to … The post 100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts appeared first on BGR.

  • Google Will Let Spotify Add In-App Billing on Android and Lowers App-Store Fee Cut

    For years, Spotify subscribers have been unable to pay through Apple’s App Store or Google Play, as the audio streamer has balked at the tech giants’ demands to fork over as much as 30% of the payments processed through their platforms. Both app stores also have disallowed third-party billing systems. Now, Spotify and Google have […]

  • Google is removing the Movies & TV section from the Play Store

    In May 2022, Google will remove the Movies & TV tab from the Play Store.

  • Tome livens up slide decks with real-time data, flexible layouts

    Tome co-founders Keith Peiris and Henri Liriani, former Instagram and Facebook product leads, are applying their creative spins to the dreaded slide deck. What made Peiris and Liriani want to create Tome was all the time spent building expression tools with stickers, augmented reality and layering things, but not seeing that translate into areas like the PowerPoint presentation. “That’s always really frustrated me because I wish I could have had a tool that forced them to tell a great story and not get caught up in how the thing works until it's impeccable,” Peiris told TechCrunch.

  • The Sandbox’s Animoca Brands Lays Down Web3 Expansion Plans

    Animoca Brands is set to target social media giants to curb centralized Web2 adoption while laying down plans for Web3 expansion.

  • Google allows Spotify its own in-app payment option in new pilot

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would allow Spotify Technology SA to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot aimed at countering appmakers' concerns about high fees and allegedly anticompetitive behavior. Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing in some countries in the coming months. The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

  • Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. launches news aggregation app

    Former Trump staffers, including Donald Trump Jr., are launching a news aggregation app called "MxM News" that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News. Why it matters: The group sees an opportunity to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence, especially on mobile. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Screenshot of MxM app Drudge Report used to be one of the biggest news traffic distributors in the country. But the

  • Spotify will reportedly integrate live audio into its main app

    In addition to music and podcasts, Spotify may soon offer live audio within its primary streaming app.

  • SNY app features live New York Mets games, livestream of TV network

    The new SNY app provides users with an authenticated live stream of the network’s exclusive programming including New York Mets pre- and post-game shows, Mets games, New York Jets pre- and post-game shows, UConn Women’s basketball pre, post and games, highlights, interviews, and more.

  • Shazam's new feature makes it easy to find and buy tickets for nearby concerts

    The service's new concert discovery feature is now live on Android and iOS.

  • SEC Wins Jury Trial Against Ex-LPL Broker Charged With Fleecing Federal Workers

    A jury hands down a unanimous verdict against the last broker standing in an alleged scheme to defraud federal employees of their Thrift Savings Plan retirement accounts.

  • S&P 500 Continues to Flirt With 4500

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit from the 4500 level during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • Traeger stock falls more than 11% after grilll maker calls for leaner sales this year

    Shares of Traeger Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Wednesday after the grill maker reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street expectations but guided for lower sales, saying it is feeling the pinch of inflation, dimmer consumer confidence and thinner profit margins. Traeger said it lost $33.7 million, or 29 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with losses of $3.3 million, or 3 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted for one-time items, Traeger lost 3

  • Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

    Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO

  • Student Loan Delinquencies Are Likely to See ‘Meaningful Rise,’ New York Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal student loan borrowers are likely to experience a notable increase in delinquencies once forbearance concludes in May, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boein

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.