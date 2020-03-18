JPMorgan: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

We’re in a bear market now, as economies everywhere have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantines and restrictions imposed to combat it. But there’s a saying on Wall Street: Bulls and bears make money, while the pigs get slaughtered. Yes, the markets are falling, but a savvy investor can still find profitable plays – just don’t get greedy, and you can turn a profit no matter what the market conditions.

Since the virus scare began, and during the economy’s swing from bull to bear, investment bank JPMorgan has kept its finger on the pulse of the stock market. The firm’s analysts are seeking out the stock moves that offer potential profits – or pitfalls. With institutional wisdom stretching back over 200 years, JPM brings a long-term perspective to the markets.

We’ve looked into JPMorgan's recent calls, and using the TipRanks database, we’ve chosen three stocks with particularly high yield dividends and substantial upside potential – over 50% for the coming months. One of them, though, demands more caution from investors. Let’s take a closer look.

Nutrien, Ltd. (NTR)

We’ll start Down Under, with an agricultural company. Nutrien started doing business under its current name in January 2018, after the PotashCorp and Agrium merged. Now based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Nutrien is the world’s largest producer of potash and nitrogen fertilizers, essential in modern agriculture and big-business farming. Even after the current market drops, the company still has a total market cap of $15 billion.

Finishing up 2019, NTR reported Q4 earnings of 9 cents, far below the forecast 29 cents. Revenue was also well below estimates, at $3.44 billion. Looking ahead, the company provided FY2020 EPS guidance in the $1.90 to $2.60 range, this was below the consensus, which had expected $3.04. Despite the disappointing quarterly report, NTR shares actually rose slightly after the release – and did not drop sharply until the first week of March, when the coronavirus hit was unavoidable.

Nutrien has maintained its 45-cent quarterly dividend, with the next payment scheduled for mid-April. The annualized payment is a healthy $1.80, and the yield is 6.8%. Considering that the average yield among S&P listed companies is only 2%, and that the Fed has cut its key rate to near zero, NTR shares offer a substantial return for investors.

4-star analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas, in his recent comments of NTR, gave the stock an upgrade from Neutral to Buy. Along with this, his $44 price target implies an upside potential of 69%.

Supporting his stance, Zekauskas says, “We think that the stability of agricultural demand and overall financial return will prove alluring to investors in an uncertain global industrial demand environment affected by COVID-19... We think that Nutrien’s large retail business is well positioned for 2020 given likely increases in planted acres in corn and soy.” (To watch Zekauskas’ track record, click here)

Overall, Nutrien has received 9 Buy ratings and 4 Holds in recent weeks, giving the stock a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus view. NTR shares are selling for a discounted price, $26.63, and the average price target, $51.85, suggests a premium of 92% over the coming months. (See Nutrien stock analysis on TipRanks)

