JPMorgan AM Expands European ETF Sales Team With Triple Hire

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has expanded its European sales team with a triple hire covering the UK, Italy and Switzerland, ETF Stream can reveal.

Based in London, Pav Sharma joins from Amundi and will be responsible for ETF sales covering U.K. asset management and institutional clients.

Sharma spent the last five years at Amundi, overseeing the passive and systematic strategies across the asset management and institutional segments in the UK and Ireland. Prior to Amundi, he was director of U.K. and Ireland distribution for WisdomTree Europe for a year following the acquisition of ETF Securities, where he spent four years.

ETF Stream also understands Susquehanna International Securities’ Salvatore Accurso will join JPMAM covering the institutional market in Italy, based in Milan.

Accurso spent six years at Susquehanna and was responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships while advising and executing on strategic investments.

Before this, he was also an associate director at ETF Securities covering the primary markets.

Finally, Daphne Cramer has joined JPMAM as an ETF client adviser based in Geneva.

She has over 10 years’ experience in investment banking and private wealth management including eight years with UBS Index group in London.

Cramer also spent a year at UBS Wealth Management with a focus on business and operational risk.

ETF Stream understands all three hires have started their new roles.

JPMAM declined to comment on appointments.

The appointments come as the U.S. asset manager looks to build on a bumper year of growth for its European ETF arm, which surpassed $20bn assets under management (AUM) in 2023.

JPMAM oversaw a significant expansion of its ETF range last year, launching the JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF (JEPG) last December and the JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (JAGG) last October.





