JPMorgan beat earnings expectations but CEO Jamie Dimon rings the alarm on global trouble

JPMorgan reported first-quarter earnings on Friday that were ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

The banking giant grew revenue by 9% and net income by 6%.

CEO Jamie Dimon, however, rang the alarm on geopolitical and economic challenges.

America's biggest bank posted a 9% year-over-year rise in revenue to $41.9 billion, which helped drive its net income up 6% to $13.4 billion. Earnings per share were $4.44, ahead of AlphaSense's consensus estimate of $4.14.

JPMorgan's bottom line benefited from a 17% decrease in its provision for credit losses — the money it sets aside to cover potential loan defaults — to $1.9 billion.

The firm reported higher net revenues across its consumer and community banking, commercial banking, corporate, and asset and wealth management divisions. Net revenues were flat in its corporate and investment bank.

Net income slid 8% in its consumer and community banking division and 6% in its asset and wealth management division, but rose 8% in the corporate and investment segment, 39% in the commercial-banking business, and 177% in the corporate segment.

JPMorgan's takeover of First Republic last year significantly impacted its earnings. For example, its home-lending revenues rose 65% to $1.2 billion on a headline basis, but only 10% excluding the regional bank that ran into problems last spring.

Dimon hailed JPMorgan's strong performance in the earnings release but also issued a stark warning about the current global backdrop.

"We remain alert to a number of significant uncertain forces," the banking boss said. "First, the global landscape is unsettling — terrible wars and violence continue to cause suffering, and geopolitical tensions are growing."

"Second, there seems to be a large number of persistent inflationary pressures, which may likely continue. And finally, we have never truly experienced the full effect of quantitative tightening on this scale."

In his annual letter to JPMorgan shareholders earlier this week, Dimon voiced similar concerns. He warned about the dangers of military conflicts and rising international tensions and said investors may be too complacent about threats from inflation, interest rates, and future recessions.

