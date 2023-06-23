JPMorgan begins euro payments on its blockchain platform: Bloomberg

New York-headquartered investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. has launched euro-denominated transactions on its blockchain-based payment system, JPM Coin, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Germany’s engineering and manufacturing company Siemens AG was the first to use JPM Coin for euro-denominated payments, according to Basak Toprak, JPMorgan’s head of Coin Systems for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, cited by Bloomberg.

Since its launch in 2019, JPM Coin has reportedly processed around US$300 billion in transactions. This value is 3% of JPMorgan’s global daily transaction volume of US$10 trillion, as stated on its website.