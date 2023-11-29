JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon was asked what he thinks of Elon Musk

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the DealBook conference. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shared his thoughts on Elon Musk.

Dimon said the Tesla CEO is "brilliant" and has "pluses and minuses."

Dimon was speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.

At the New York Times DealBook conference Wednesday, host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon about Elon Musk.

"We're going to have Elon Musk here this afternoon. What do you think of him?" Sorkin asked, eliciting laughter from the audience in attendance.

Dimon responded: "He's obviously a brilliant human being and making unbelievable contributions to mankind. But he, you know, comes with pluses and minuses."

Sorkin then pointed out that JPMorgan is involved in a "big" lawsuit with the Tesla CEO.

"It's a small lawsuit," Dimon said, eliciting more laughter from the audience. "We think we're owed money for something and they say no, and it's in court and we'll win."

