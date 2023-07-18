JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rebounded from Crisis

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market delivered a strong performance again in the second quarter with the S&P 500 up 8.7%. Technology stocks contributed more than half of the S&P 500’s return. However, Madison Sustainable Equity Fund lagged behind the S&P 500 in the second quarter. Both sector allocation and stock selection were headwinds. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a financial services company. On July 17, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock closed at $153.38 per share. One-month return of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was 7.61%, and its shares gained 33.89% of their value over the last 52 weeks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a market capitalization of $448.221 billion.

"JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has rebounded nicely following the mini-bank crisis in March. They held an analyst meeting in May at which they gave updated guidance on net interest income. They expect net interest income to increase to $84 billion from its forecast of $81 billion as First Republic assets will get a nice boost from rising interest rates."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is in 19th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 112 hedge fund portfolios held JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at the end of first quarter which was 100 in the previous quarter.

