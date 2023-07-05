Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) a Safe Investment Now?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, in the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the strategy gained from 5 of the 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The information technology (IT) and communication services sectors were the leading contributors while health care and financials sectors detracted. Overall stock selection detracted from the performance on a relative basis while sector allocation was positive. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a financial services company. On July 3, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock closed at $146.61 per share. One-month return of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was 5.22%, and its shares gained 30.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a market capitalization of $428.437 billion.

"Our quality bias has always led us to gravitate toward banks with strong and diverse deposit bases; those we own tend to be the larger players, which we also expect to be the biggest beneficiaries from a flight to safety in terms of deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) comes to mind especially here, but so does Bank of America despite its weakness in March, as well as U.S. Bancorp, to which we added opportunistically in the quarter."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is in 19th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 112 hedge fund portfolios held JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 100 in the previous quarter.

