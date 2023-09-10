JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 72% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies JPMorgan Chase's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 72% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of JPMorgan Chase.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JPMorgan Chase?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

JPMorgan Chase already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at JPMorgan Chase's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in JPMorgan Chase. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.4% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of JPMorgan Chase

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$1.6b of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

