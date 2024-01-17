JPMorgan Chase & Co Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 1,812 Shares

Peter Scher, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), sold 1,812 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,174 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a global financial services firm and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, offering a wide range of financial services including investment banking, financial transaction processing, asset management, and private equity.

The insider transaction history for JPMorgan Chase & Co shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 27 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the day of the sale, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were trading at $166.65, resulting in a market capitalization of $483.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 10.36, which is above the industry median of 8.96 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.93, with a GF Value of $178.65, indicating that JPMorgan Chase & Co was Fairly Valued based on the intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

