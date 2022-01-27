U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

JPMorgan Chase Expands DivInc Premier Partnership to Austin & Houston

·3 min read

Long-term DivInc supporter, JPMorgan Chase, contributes $480,000 in an effort to continue founder support in Austin and expand to Houston.

AUSTIN, Texas and HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the premier startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs is excited to announce the expansion of its premier partnership with JPMorgan Chase through a $480,000 grant impacting both Austin and Houston.

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies.

The new grant will fund additional resources and program offerings as part of DivInc's slate of startup accelerators in Austin and Houston. It will also aid the expansion of the DivInc portfolio program and the launch of a venture studio designed to support DivInc portfolio founders as they move from the accelerator to the investment phase of growth. The grant will also make possible the public launch of the DivInc Validation Bootcamp, a new web-based program geared to any individual with a pre-accelerator startup needing guidance with the first steps of their founder journey.

JPMorgan Chase was one of DivInc's first corporate supporters in Austin, and now they are playing a key role in the organization's Houston expansion.

"I'm personally grateful for the amazing partnership that we have developed with JPMorgan Chase over the last 5 years. The team's authenticity and genuine alignment to our mission to create transformative change in the entrepreneur ecosystem is what makes this such a valuable partnership. We, DivInc, knows we can't do this work by ourselves, so it's a blessing to have premier partners willing to get in the trenches with us to make a difference in our communities. We can't create real change without making the heavy lift. We're tremendously thankful to Dorian and the entire JPMorgan Chase team for rolling up their sleeves and leaning in with us." remarked Preston James, DivInc Co-Founder and CEO.

In addition to the donation of funds, JPMorgan Chase plans on working with the DivInc programming team to further develop DivInc's core accelerator program curriculum. By providing access to subject matter expertise, mentors, and coaches, the JPMorgan Chase partnership will not just bring new financial wins for DivInc, but also add value to the founders DivInc serves.

"In these challenging times, people of color and women need a helping hand to start their dream business to achieve their financial goals. DivInc has a proven track-record of success in Austin, and JPMorgan Chase is a proud supporter of their expansion into Houston," said Dorian Cockrell, JPMorgan Chase Vice President Global Philanthropy.

To learn more about upcoming DivInc programming, visit www.divinc.org.

About DivInc:
DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies. DivInc offers programs including a 12-week accelerator for early-stage startups and builds partnerships with public and private institutions to drive systemic change. Founded in 2016, DivInc has supported 73 companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX, with the second location in Houston that opened in spring 2021. Learn more at https://www.divinc.org/.

About J.P. Morgan Chase & Co
JPMorgan Chase has 175 branches and nearly 6,000 employees in Houston. The bank is the largest in the city and has deep roots in Houston going back 155 years.

Media Contact:
Cherise Luter
Marketing Director, DivInc
cherise@divinc.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpmorgan-chase-expands-divinc-premier-partnership-to-austin--houston-301469930.html

SOURCE DivInc

