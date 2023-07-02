JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase JPMorgan Chase's shares before the 5th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, JPMorgan Chase has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $145.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see JPMorgan Chase paying out a modest 29% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, JPMorgan Chase's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. JPMorgan Chase has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has JPMorgan Chase got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating JPMorgan Chase more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - JPMorgan Chase has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

