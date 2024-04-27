JPMorgan Chase opens news Bronx community center branch

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Fordham section of the Bronx has one of the highest poverty rates in New York City.

Now, a major financial institution is deepening part of the fabric of the community and its members. Investment in the community is a top priority for JPMorgan Chase’s chairman and New York native Jamie Dimon. From affordable housing to community branches, he shares his ideas with Monica Morales. Topics include creating wealth, building communities, and creating jobs.

Dimon sat down with PIX11 News for a conversation about the business of the community and people. At this new Bronx branch, he hopes to help a community historically underserved by financial institutions. He grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, and says there is something about doing business at home.

Dimon’s 60-plus-page annual letter, released just this month, says the U.S. economy is strong—jobs and small businesses are at the heart of its success.

Now, with 17 community banks across the country, the first in the nation is already thriving in Harlem. Now, the Bronx and Brooklyn, he says, are next. His team visited a new affordable housing building called Melrose North, with 171 units of affordable housing on East 162nd St in the Bronx.

Dimon leads the world’s largest financial services firm with more than 300,000 employees around the world, including over 20,000 right here in NYC. JPMorgan Chase has been investing in a new job incubator right here on 3rd Ave in the heart of the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. Calvin Thomas, a retired NYPD officer, now owns a printing company that is expanding.

