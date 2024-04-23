JPMorgan China names new heads of China securities unit

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York·Reuters
Selena Li
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Selena Li

HONG KONG (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co appoints Lu Fang to chair the board of its China securities arm, replacing former chair Park Pu, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Greg Yu, recently deputy general manager of J.P. Morgan Securities China Company, has been promoted to general manager, according to the memo issued on Wednesday.

The securities unit, which JPMorgan won the approval in 2021 to convert from a joint venture to a wholly owned subsidiary, employed 160 staff in China at the end of 2022, one of the largest among foreign securities firms.

It conducts various banking businesses including investment banking and securities brokerage.

Both appointments took effect immediately, subject to regulatory filings, the bank said in the memo.

Lu replaces Park Pu, who was the China arm's chairman for nearly a decade. Pu will assume a new role as senior advisor to the firm, the memo reads.

Lu will be responsible for overall management of the company, overseeing local governance and the bank's strategic agenda.

Yu, who will continue in his role as head of Equities for JPMSC will be responsible for the implementation and execution of the bank's strategic agenda, facilitating regulatory relationships, and overseeing day to day operations.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Michael Perry and Louise Heavens)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

    Adobe said on Tuesday it plans to place a tool for full artificial intelligence image generation in its Photoshop software later this year. Adobe's image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI, all of which offer services that can generate images from text prompts. Adobe is developing its own image-generation AI system called Firefly, which is trained on data that Adobe has rights to, in order to avoid copyright infringement claims against users.

  • Tesla shares edge higher ahead of quarterly results

    The stock was up 0.7% at $143 in premarket trading ahead of the report, due after the close of trading. CEO Elon Musk will likely face pointed questions from investors during the post-results conference call about the fate of the so-called Model 2, a low-cost vehicle he had promised in January would be available in 2025. Reuters exclusively reported earlier this month that Tesla had scrapped plans for the model and shifted focus to building a self-driving robotaxi on the same small-car platform.

  • UBS gets backing for capital plan, Ermotti pay from Norway wealth fund

    Norway's sovereign wealth fund has backed UBS' plan to make its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, a form of debt, more appealing to investors by protecting them from a wipeout, and also signed off on UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti's pay package. The vote from the Norwegian fund, UBS' second-largest shareholder, at the bank's annual general meeting this week is a boost for UBS, which is seeking to prop up its capital buffers to satisfy Swiss regulators' demands as it integrates its former rival Credit Suisse. AT1 bonds, a type of debt that acts as a shock absorber if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold, have been encouraged by regulators since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

  • Telegram founder says China downloads have not fallen since Apple move

    Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, said Apple's move last week to remove the chat app from its China app store had not caused any decrease in downloads from China and criticised Apple instead for its "walled garden" app policies. Durov published a post in his public channel on Telegram on Monday in which he confirmed that Apple removed multiple apps including Telegram from its App Store in China last week.

  • Microsoft debuts a mini AI model aimed at smaller companies

    Microsoft says the Phi-3-mini can outperform AI models twice its size and is easier to use by companies with limited resources.

  • UK Recovery From Recession Gains Pace as PMI Beats Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy’s recovery from recession unexpectedly gathered pace at the start of the second quarter as private-sector firms reported the strongest growth in almost a year.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionS

  • Apple stock will soar 36% as it gears up to launch an AI-enable iPhone, BofA says

    Bank of America said Apple could announce a 5% dividend increase and $90 billion share buyback program when it releases earnings next week.

  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Can't Stop Buying the 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Billionaires Have Been Eager to Sell

    Though this highflying stock is making Nancy Pelosi and her venture capitalist husband richer, more than a half-dozen billionaires have sent it to the chopping block.

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • It's Time to Ditch These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks and Replace Them With 2 Bona Fide Outperformers

    Among Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, there are two former highfliers that are no longer magnificent.