JPMorgan, Citi, Wells, BoA are no longer signatories to the Equator Principles, website shows

LONDON (Reuters) - Four of the biggest U.S. banks including the country's biggest JPMorgan are no longer signatories to the Equator Principles, an industry benchmark for assessing environmental and social risks in project-related finance, its website showed.

The banks, including Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, left in 2024, the Equator Principles website showed, without giving details.

The banks and the Equator Principle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Ross Kerber and Isla Binnie; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)