JPMorgan Debt-Trading Revenue Plunges to Lowest Since the Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond traders just suffered their worst quarter in a decade.

Revenue from fixed-income trading, typically the biggest contributor to the company’s markets business, plunged 18 percent in the fourth quarter to the worst since the depths of the financial crisis as wild markets kept clients on the sidelines. The drop offset an increase in equity-trading revenue and advisory fees, contributing to the worst quarter for the corporate and investment bank in three years.

“Challenging market conditions” weighed on credit trading, rates and commodities, the bank said Tuesday in a statement.

The bleak bond-trading results followed a similar drop Citigroup Inc. reported on Monday, shedding further light on Wall Street’s struggle to cope with one of the most volatile fourth quarters in recent memory. Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said Monday the trading environment had started to improve this month.

Shares of JPMorgan dropped 2 percent to $98.90 at 7:08 a.m. in early New York trading.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in early December that revenue from trading would be roughly flat in the fourth quarter as trade tensions, Chinese selling of U.S. Treasuries and the reversal of central-bank stimulus roiled markets.

But in the ensuing weeks, stock market volatility surged to the highest since 2015, a gauge of U.S. credit risk reached an almost three-year high and U.S. Treasury volatility experienced the biggest one-day spike in 19 months.

U.S. stocks last quarter suffered their worst three months since 2011 as fears of trade-war tensions, slowing growth and steep energy price declines sapped investors’ appetite to take risk. Concerns about the turning of the credit cycle and uncertainty related to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet also triggered weakness in credit markets, making it difficult for Wall Street trading desks to parlay the bouts of volatility into higher revenue.

And as markets soured, some companies chose to postpone stock and debt offerings, which weighed on capital markets activity. JPMorgan said underwriting fees dropped 14 percent to $1.09 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $1.07 billion.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle F. Davis in New York at mdavis194@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.