JPMorgan Elevates Hofmann, Carpenter to Run North America M&A

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. named Jay Hofmann and Ben Carpenter co-heads of mergers and acquisitions advisory in North America, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The bankers report to Global Head of M&A Anu Aiyengar, according to the memo from Aiyengar. They replace Marco Caggiano, who departed this summer for Morgan Stanley.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hofmann, 50, has been an M&A banker at the New York-based bank for more than two decades and most recently co-led the technology M&A business. He’ll continue to be based in New York. He’s advised on some of the biggest transactions of the past few years including Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s sale of a majority stake in Worldpay to GTCR and Black Knight Inc. on its sale to Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Carpenter, 47, has been co-leading JPMorgan’s health-care M&A business from San Francisco since joining the firm in 2021 after a 15-year stint at Citigroup Inc. He started his career at JPMorgan. He’s advised drug companies on some of the flashiest biotech deals of the past few years including Celgene’s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Horizon Therapeutics’ pending sale to Amgen Inc.

“Jay and Ben have played substantial roles in building our franchise into the market leader it is today,” Aiyengar said in the memo. “I am confident they will help drive our priorities in the region and position us well for the opportunities ahead.”

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have been battling to top the league table rankings as the top M&A adviser amid a global deals slump. While JPMorgan had the No. 1 spot at midyear, as of Wednesday the two firms were roughly tied, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

