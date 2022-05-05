JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 May 2022, record date as of the 13 May 2022 & payment date is the 07 June 2022:
Share Class Description
ISIN
Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6Q91
0.053800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
IE00BJLTWS02
0.222700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6G93
0.440200
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMG79
0.051700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMC32
0.042200
JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)
IE00BMDV7461
0.165800
