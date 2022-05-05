U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 May 2022, record date as of the 13 May 2022 & payment date is the 07 June 2022:

Share Class Description

ISIN

Per Share Rate

JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6Q91

0.053800

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)

IE00BJLTWS02

0.222700

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6G93

0.440200

JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMG79

0.051700

JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMC32

0.042200

JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)

IE00BMDV7461

0.165800

Enquiries:

Matheson

Yvonne Lappin

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

