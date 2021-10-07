JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release
07 October 2021
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 October 2021, record date as of the 15 October 2021 & payment date is the 05 November 2021:
Share Class Description
ISIN
Per Share Rate
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)
IE00BN4RDY28
4.699700
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BJK9H860
0.094200
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6Q91
0.051200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
IE00BJLTWS02
0.273600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6G93
0.389200
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMG79
0.036200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMC32
0.009800
Enquiries:
Matheson
Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
