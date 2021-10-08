U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus updates - effective from 22 October 2021

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you of a change in the methodology of the index which is tracked by the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund"), which is required to be reflected in an update to the Supplement for the Sub-Fund.

The index methodology document sets out the rules for the construction and management of the JPMorgan Asset Management Carbon Transition Global Equity Index (the "Index").

The revised methodology outlines that the Index applies additional exclusions to the controversial weapons exclusions from 1 September 2021. Accordingly, as an Index Tracking Sub-Fund that aims to replicate the Index by holding all of the Index Securities in a similar proportion to their weighting in the Index, the Sub-Fund rebalanced in accordance with the revised methodology after market close on 31 August 2021.

There is no material change to how the Sub-Fund is managed or its risk profile as a result of these changes.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/gb/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-carbon-transition-global-equity-ucits-etf-webnotice-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116

