JPMorgan Hires Lloyds Exec to Head Asia Corporate Bank

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Oliver Brinkmann to head its corporate banking operations in Asia Pacific, to win more clients as the region’s companies expand their reach across the globe.

Brinkmann joined the New York-based bank this month from Lloyds Banking Group Plc, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed by Singapore-based spokeswoman Li Anne Wong. Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Sjoerd Leenart for corporate banking duties and Nicolas Aguzin from a regional perspective.

Brinkmann was named chief executive officer of Lloyds’s Asian commercial banking division in 2016. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at Deutsche Bank AG and was head of debt capital markets and corporate finance for North Asia. At JPMorgan, Brinkmann is succeeding Muhammad Aurangzeb, who joined Habib Bank Ltd. as its chief executive officer last year.

