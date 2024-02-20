JPMorgan’s Leveraged-Loan Victory Survives Supreme Court Appeal

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away an appeal that might have upended the $1.4 trillion leveraged loan market, leaving intact a legal victory for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other banks.

The justices, without explanation or any published dissent, refused to hear arguments from bankruptcy trustee Marc Kirschner in a clash over a $1.8 billion leveraged loan taken out by the drug-testing company Millennium Health LLC.

Kirschner argued unsuccessfully that syndicated loans, in which a bank lends money to a company and then syndicates the notes to investors, are subject to regulation as securities. Leveraged loans are a subset of syndicated loans.

The New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Kirschner in August in a 3-0 decision.

The case centered on a 2014 deal led by JPMorgan. Millennium Health ran into legal troubles soon after the notes began trading and filed for bankruptcy the next year.

Leveraged loans have traditionally been excluded from securities laws, but in recent years the lines between between the loan and junk bond markets have become increasingly blurred.

Classifying leveraged loans as securities would force borrowers to submit additional disclosures and produce more financial data. It also would mean that subsequent trades would need to be settled far more quickly than they currently are.

The case is Kirschner v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, 23-670.

