JPMorgan says it is not seeing any impact from alleged hack

·1 min read
A person enters the JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it was aware of reports that a hacker group had blocked the bank's network infrastructure but the company has not seen any impact on its operations yet, according to a spokesperson for the bank.

"We continue to closely monitor activity," the spokesperson said.

According to media reports, Russian hacker group Killnet said it was "blocking the entire network infrastructure of the largest bank of America JP Morgan".

Earlier this year, the group had also claimed responsibility for cyber attacks on Lithuania and on websites of several Italian institutions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

