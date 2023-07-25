JPMorgan: Some reasons to be bearish on the red-hot stock market

Now may be an opportune time for exuberant investors to ring the register.

Strategists at JPMorgan led by Marko Kolanovic warn in a new note that euphoric markets are being fueled mostly by hype around AI tech and excitement around slowing inflation.

Several unwelcome realities are lost in the current upbeat market narrative, at least in the minds of JPM's number crunchers.

"We remain of the view that the delayed impact of the global interest rate shock (real estate, consumer credit, quantitative tightening and liquidity, etc.), steady erosion of consumer savings and post COVID pent up demand, and deeply troubling global geopolitical context will result in market declines and re-emergence of market volatility," wrote the closely followed Kolanovic.

He added: "We acknowledge that we cannot time this inflection near term, but there are no data points that would prompt us to change our methodology or conclusions."

The blunt warning comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has rallied for 11 straight sessions, its best showing since February 2017. The Nasdaq Composite remains in view of its 52-week high hit on July 19.

To be sure, market strategist bears such as Kolanovic and Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson have a host of fresh stats to support their downtrodden views.

First is a mixed start to earnings season, at best.

For every strong performer in the mold of a PepsiCo (PEP) and General Motors (GM) (earnings beats, guidance lifts, and solid earnings calls), there have been equal doses of Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) — disappointing overall reports that send share prices sharply lower.

And overall, the earnings season numbers don't look that grand.

Among the 20% or so of S&P 500 companies that have reported second-quarter earnings, sales are on pace for a lackluster 0.2% year-on-year drop. Earnings are tracking lower by 9.3%, according to EvercoreISI data.

The average stock price has dropped 1% post-companies' earnings reports.

Meantime, fresh signs are emerging that overseas economies are far from healthy, another potential reason to doubt the justification of robust stock valuations.

Consider this: The latest composite French Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) — a measure of economic activity — hit a 32-month low. Germany's composite PMI just reached an eight-month low. Overall, Eurozone PMIs are at eight-month lows.

Bronze sculptures depicting a bull and bear stand in front of the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Finally, the most recent reads on China's economy have also been soft, spurring a surprise cut to one of its key lending rates in late June.

"The equity rally over the past two months implies macroeconomic scenarios that are even more positive than a soft landing. We maintain that this market action is largely a result of mechanical re-risking," Kolanovic went on to warn.

Other pros suggest investors should be developing contingency plans such as rotating out of momentum tech trades and into relatively safer dividend-payers.

"Whenever the stock market reaches today’s valuation levels, “price” always falls to resolve the divergence. Therefore, investors should develop contingency strategies now…even if the resolution to today’s divergence doesn’t take place for a while," notes Miller Tabak chief markets strategist Matt Maley.

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on deals, mergers, activist situations, or anything else? Email brian.sozzi@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance