JPMorgan Suggests Using ‘Cheap Options’ to Bet on Chinese Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stock investors should consider using “cheap options” as safer ways to seize gains in the country’s potential cyclical upturn, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The brokerage’s strategists, including Tony SK Lee, favor buying options on larger cap indexes to position for a potential rebound in Chinese stocks, according to their note issued on Monday. Specific trade recommendations include buying a narrow call spread on H-shares or FTSE China A50, and buying Chinese equities call, contingent on the US dollar not falling against the Chinese offshore yuan.

Investors are turning more optimistic about the world’s second-largest economy after China’s official manufacturing data registered the highest reading in a year, the latest economic green shoot alongside strong exports and rising consumer prices. Robust manufacturing, combined with a return of foreign inflows and Beijing’s resolve to rescue the market, has helped the CSI 300 Index rebound 11% from a February low.

Still, given the challenges in China’s growth outlook, “it’s premature to re-enter the market solely based on improving economic activity,” the strategists wrote. They prefer large-cap equities that are supported by corporate buybacks and buying from China’s state-backed funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.