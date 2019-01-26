JPMorgan Takes Another Shot at Bitcoin, Claims Mining Isn’t Worth the Value of the Cryptocurrency

By CCN.com: A report by JPMorgan suggests that for over four weeks during the fourth quarter, bitcoin’s market price was lower than its mining costs on average.

According to the JPMorgan analysts, the cost of mining bitcoin during Q4 was averaging about $4,060 around the world, Bloomberg reports. According to them, starting late November when the price of bitcoin went below $4,000, it became uneconomical to mine bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Still Below the Globe’s Average Cost of Mining

Currently, bitcoin is trading at around the $3,650 level after falling off the $3,700 resistance level which it touched earlier.

