JPMorgan, Western AM See Treasury Gains Even as Bonds Swoon

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Western Asset Management are among those willing to bet this month’s jump in yields represents a buying opportunity, with central banks getting close to the end of their rate-hike cycles.

“Looking ahead six to 12 months, we think the stage is set for global bonds to outperform,” Robert Abad, product specialist at Western Asset Management, wrote in a note. “The most opportune time to invest in a country’s fixed-income market is when its interest-rate cycle is stabilizing or poised to decline.”

Some investors are piling into Treasuries and other major bond markets even as resilient economic data spur central banks to signal a willingness to add to rate hikes and then maintain higher borrowing costs for an extended period. Bloomberg’s global benchmark for government debt fell this month to deliver a year-to-date loss as longer-dated yields from the US to Australia approached multi-year highs.

Jupiter Asset Management said in late July that yields on 10-year Treasuries may fall as much as 150 basis points before the end of next year with the Federal Reserve likely to cut rates to bolster a slowing US economy. JPMorgan analysts said in a note on Monday they were sticking with buy recommendations on five-year Treasuries, and for 10-year notes to outperform longer-dated debt.

“With nominal yields close to nine-month highs, valuations modestly cheap, and given some moderation in long duration positioning we stay tactically long five-year USTs,” JPMorgan strategists wrote. They added that they also expect 10-year notes to outperform 30-year bonds, causing that part of the Treasury curve to steepen.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.2% on Tuesday, just one basis point shy of this year’s high touched in the previous session. Five-year yields were also unchanged at 4.36%.

Massive Inflows

Treasuries are on course for a record year of inflows as investors pumped $127 billion into funds that invest in the securities to chase some of the highest yields in months, Bank of America Corp. said last week, citing data from EPFR Global. That puts the funds on pace for an annualized record of $206 billion, BofA said. Asset managers also boosted their overall long positions in Treasury futures to a fresh record in the week to Aug. 8, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Hedge funds have been busy taking the other side of that bet, setting a record combined short position in the week to Aug. 1 before paring back those bets modestly in the following week.

