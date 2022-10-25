U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.25
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,458.00
    -87.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.50
    -12.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -1.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.20
    -6.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.86
    +0.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8830
    -0.1370 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.27
    -33.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.46
    -31.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

1
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris

RIYADH (Reuters) -Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation.

Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour.

"If they don't see real changes – labour is still very, very tight – they're obviously just playing with the demand side by tightening. But if they don't see real changes in behaviour, my guess is they'll go further," he said.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded inflation" without an economic slowdown.

The process of unwinding 40 years of "nationalized fixed income markets" is "disruptive", Solomon added.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, speaking on the same panel, said the geopolitical situation was more concerning than a possible recession in the United States.

Dimon said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and tensions between the United States and China were more worrisome than a potential U.S. recession.

"There's a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could – not necessarily – but could put the U.S. in recession," he said. "But that's not the most important thing for what we think about. We'll manage right through that. I would worry much more about the geopolitics in the world today."

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Rachna Uppal and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh, and Yousef Saba and Lina Najem in Dubai; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

