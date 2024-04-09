JPMorgan's JGLO AUM Jumps 11%: ETF Fund Flows as of April 9
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
617.03
257,567.87
0.24%
311.41
434,402.30
0.07%
308.82
17,888.21
1.73%
294.38
2,613.52
11.26%
282.85
55,518.57
0.51%
280.26
104,509.85
0.27%
234.82
33,795.91
0.69%
206.33
772.71
26.70%
199.46
38,423.72
0.52%
169.41
13,353.48
1.27%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-570.47
528,008.05
-0.11%
-555.84
6,792.19
-8.18%
-383.57
47,060.55
-0.82%
-291.77
33,259.30
-0.88%
-278.46
18,588.00
-1.50%
-203.08
31,754.64
-0.64%
-198.90
21,762.20
-0.91%
-167.23
65,223.35
-0.26%
-130.60
16,055.94
-0.81%
-119.72
18,461.45
-0.65%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-19.01
7,543.32
-0.25%
Asset Allocation
52.64
17,846.64
0.29%
Commodities
209.37
139,662.59
0.15%
Currency
260.77
61,650.06
0.42%
International Equity
-129.82
1,468,925.78
-0.01%
International Fixed Income
731.68
186,973.64
0.39%
Inverse
17.66
13,987.56
0.13%
Leveraged
150.01
94,426.88
0.16%
U.S. Equity
1,655.73
5,461,640.33
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
-22.46
1,370,154.29
0.00%
Total:
2,906.57
8,822,811.09
0.03%
