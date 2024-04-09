Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,209.91
    +7.52 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,883.67
    -9.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,306.64
    +52.68 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.80
    +7.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    -1.09 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,372.00
    +21.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    28.28
    +0.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    -0.0580 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2677
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7250
    -0.0910 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,097.16
    -2,691.55 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,934.79
    -8.68 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

JPMorgan's JGLO AUM Jumps 11%: ETF Fund Flows as of April 9

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

617.03

257,567.87

0.24%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

311.41

434,402.30

0.07%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

308.82

17,888.21

1.73%

JGLO

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

294.38

2,613.52

11.26%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

282.85

55,518.57

0.51%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

280.26

104,509.85

0.27%

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

234.82

33,795.91

0.69%

EVLN

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF

206.33

772.71

26.70%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

199.46

38,423.72

0.52%

IDEV

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

169.41

13,353.48

1.27%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-570.47

528,008.05

-0.11%

IGV

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

-555.84

6,792.19

-8.18%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-383.57

47,060.55

-0.82%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-291.77

33,259.30

-0.88%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-278.46

18,588.00

-1.50%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-203.08

31,754.64

-0.64%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-198.90

21,762.20

-0.91%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

-167.23

65,223.35

-0.26%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-130.60

16,055.94

-0.81%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

-119.72

18,461.45

-0.65%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-19.01

7,543.32

-0.25%

Asset Allocation

52.64

17,846.64

0.29%

Commodities

209.37

139,662.59

0.15%

Currency

260.77

61,650.06

0.42%

International Equity

-129.82

1,468,925.78

-0.01%

International Fixed Income

731.68

186,973.64

0.39%

Inverse

17.66

13,987.56

0.13%

Leveraged

150.01

94,426.88

0.16%

U.S. Equity

1,655.73

5,461,640.33

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

-22.46

1,370,154.29

0.00%

Total:

2,906.57

8,822,811.09

0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


