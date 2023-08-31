JPMorgan's top EV banker sees a 'resurgence of activity' as China's US$200 billion market consolidates, foreign players boost presence

China's electric-vehicle (EV) industry is becoming a brighter spot for JPMorgan Chase's top deal bankers as the crowded domestic market faces pressure to consolidate and foreign manufacturers jostle for a bigger stake in the world's biggest market.

Recent transactions involving BYD, Nio, Xpeng, Volkswagen and BMW are fuelling hopes that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will make the industry a fertile ground for deal-making after two years of muted opportunities for investment bankers in Asia-Pacific.

"We are at the beginning of a resurgence of M&A activity," Peter Yu, co-head of diversified industries and technology for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan based in Hong Kong, said in an interview. Some carmakers "will just fall away, others will be potentially acquired," he added.

Foreign OEMs investing in Chinese technology is a powerful theme, says Peter Yu, co-head of Asia-Pacific diversified industries and technology at JPMorgan Chase.

China's 200-odd licensed EV producers in its US$200 billion domestic market are expected to hand over 40 per cent more vehicles - 9 million units - in 2023, the industry association estimated, after deliveries surged 114 per cent in 2022. Annual capacity in was four times the output in 2020, according to a private industry report.

Efforts to boost economies of scale and profitability will lead to more M&A activity among Chinese companies, Bain & Co said in a report in January. The value of strategic M&A transactions across industries in China dropped 34 per cent to US$304 billion in 2022, it said, while the global tally declined by about one-third to US$2.6 trillion.

JPMorgan led the M&A league table in Asia-Pacific this year through August with 27 deals worth US$64.2 billion across all industries, according to Bloomberg data, giving it an 11.7 per cent share of the market. Morgan Stanley, UBS, Nomura and Citigroup rounded out the top five players.

A crossover between technology and industries such as automotive presents big opportunities for deals, Deutsche Bank's head of investment banking Fabrizio Campelli said in an interview last month. The German bank's clients in Europe were keen to expand their footprint in Asia, he added.

A hive of activity in China's EV industry is raising hopes that investment bankers will get busier this year and next. This week, Xpeng agreed to buy Didi's smart electric car development business in an exchange of shares worth US$744 million.

Recently, Middle East-based investors have also agreed to pump cash for equity stakes into Nio and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle. Volkswagen Group agreed to pay about US$700 million for a 4.99 per cent stake in Xpeng, with both parties agreeing to roll out two Volkswagen-badged midsize EVs in 2026 in China, according to their agreement.

A foreign OEM (original equipment manufacturer) investing in a Chinese EV player "can get access to technology that could accelerate the time to develop a new model by a couple of years," Yu said. The interest among foreign OEMs in Chinese technology "is a very powerful theme," he added.

Foreign OEMS are generally a long way behind Chinese companies in terms of EV technology, electrification, smart cabin technology and autonomous driving, Yu said. It is faster for foreign carmakers to cut the R&D process by partnering with or buying Chinese companies and start-ups, he added.

BYD and Tesla will remain dominant market players, while Geely and Guangzhou Auto will also be strong contenders. Meanwhile, smartphone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi are also in the game to make greener cars, with Xiaomi aiming to start mass production in the first half of 2024.

Industry consolidation is another theme that is likely to hasten deal making in the industry, Yu said. Within the next year, the market could hear more about bankruptcies, as well as smaller EV makers getting swallowed or thrown a financial lifeline by larger rivals or by foreign capital, he added.

There are "too many players" in China, and only 20 or 30 of them will "actually make a meaningful number of cars," he said. "Some of these companies will just fall away, but others will be potentially acquired."

Yu said the story is more complex than straightforward consolidation between EV makers, adding that M&A activity "will be diverse in rationale and format."

Backward integration or upstream investment within the industry is also expected to generate M&A volume, he added. Some global EV producers are investing in other parts of the car-making process, including building battery plants and acquiring mining resources like lithium.

In addition to greenfield investments like BMW's US$1.4 billion bet on EV batteries in China for its i3 and iX3 series cars, other deals have also filled up the M&A pipeline in China. They included Volkswagen's investment in and joint-venture with Horizon Robotics, BYD and NIO's bets on lithium mining companies, and battery-maker Contemporary Amperex's stake in Geely's premium brand Zeekr.

"There continues to be a lot of dialogue around foreign players investing in Chinese EV players, beyond the deals that have been announced," said Yu. "Along with domestic consolidation and capital raising, things are getting busy again in this space."

