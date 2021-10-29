U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.14
    +0.72 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,786.41
    +55.93 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,431.01
    -17.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.48
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -23.60 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0138 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0850
    +0.5130 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,781.09
    +1,500.11 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

JPX Global, Inc. to Merge with VeeMost Technologies, LTD – A Cloud and Cybersecurity Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpharidge Capital, LLC
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Red Bank, NJ, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPX Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: JPEX) VeeMost Technologies, LTD today executed an agreement in an all-cash transaction, to purchase a majority control of JPX Global, Inc. VeeMost is an innovative cloud/cybersecurity global solutions and digital transformation services provider with locations in the United States, India, and West Africa. VeeMost specializes in architecting, deploying, and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to accelerate and enhance business efficiencies for increased profitability.

A name change from JPEX Global, Inc to VeeMost Technologies, Inc will be filed with FINRA. The company will be re-domiciled in Delaware at the conclusion of the transaction as it continues to work towards its goal of up-listing to the OTCQB or other more prestigious exchanges, subject to satisfying all relevant listing qualifications for the exchange.

VeeMost is a team of diverse and experienced industry leaders and professionals led by its President and CEO, Mr. Melvin Ejiogu.

Melvin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with specialization in Corporate Finance from the University of Akron, Ohio. He has over 25 years of practical experience in the technology industry and holds several top-level certifications in the I.T industry. He is one of the few individuals who have attained the prestigious Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification. Melvin has been engaged part time at VeeMost for the last 10 years while gradually but steadily building a solid foundation for the company and acquiring requisite industry experiences needed to build a sustainable growth at VeeMost. Many successes have been recorded by organizations due to the application of his IT acumen, sound business practice and the ability to build relationships and gain the trust of colleagues and partners at all levels over the decades. His partnership with Fit Technologies in Cleveland Ohio is one of many such cases. At Fit Technologies, Melvin served as both the Director of Business Development and as the Director of Technology Engineering, and he was instrumental to the growing of the company’s annual revenue from $8M to $28M in just a few years.

Melvin also contracted with AT&T Labs, where he served as a Lead Principal Architect & Designer, leading a highly specialized team of experts in designing, implementing, and delivering custom and secured network infrastructures, products and solutions to large government entities and enterprise customers. He was key to AT&T’s delivery of a multibillion-dollar contract with the United States Airforce.

Going forward, Melvin is poised to leverage on over 2 decades of practical industry experience in setting VeeMost on a trajectory of sustainable growth phase.

Worldwide spending on public cloud services is forecasted at $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020 representing a 23.1% hike in 2021. To capture a good percentage of the cloud market share, VeeMost plans to launch its own innovative cloud services and solutions by the last quarter of 2022. In addition, VeeMost provides a full lifecycle management for customer’s digital transformation journey to the cloud, from initial consultation and assessment to full migration and management of cloud services.

Cyber security incidents have been ramping up around the world, and the sector’s spending is forecasted to jump to $150.4 billion this year, a gain of 12.4% from last year. VeeMost has strategic alliance with most of the industry-leading security vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Splunk and many more. With its team of security experts, VeeMost provides strategic vision, consulting and planning, implementation services, managed services, and technical services to organizations seeking to curb cyber security threats, remain in compliance and to keep their businesses running. Our 24x7x365 NOC/SOC operation, monitors customer’s networks and security infrastructures, while proactively mitigating issues to ensure our customers are always able to seamlessly transact operations.

In addition to our cloud security services, VeeMost will be launching a cloud security product which will enable us gain further penetration in the security market and provide added value to our stakeholders. VeeShield Cloud Security, to be launched within the next 60 days, is a suite of security products delivered from the Cloud to secure and protect users from malicious contents, malware, categorized url-filtering and much more. VeeShield will be offered in three packages: Pro, Pro+, and Cloud Hybrid Firewall (a next-generation-firewall). In anticipation of this launch VeeMost is also ramping up its sales and marketing efforts.

It is also noteworthy that in 2021, VeeMost launched an innovation Hub Center that focuses on researching and developing new solutions to enhance our partners products and services, in addition to our own innovative products. By having our own products and new solutions, VeeMost is positioned for long-term market penetration success and explosive growth, since our services often provide multi-year and long-term revenue streams with client retention rate of above 98%.

In the past 6 months VeeMost has been the subject of numerous buyout inquires and VeeMost Technologies is committed to increasing value for our shareholders through business expansion and multiple acquisitions. There will not be any dilution or reverse split from this management team as we have worked hard to grow the company without debt obligations.

About Alpharidge Capital, LLC

Alpharidge Capital, Inc. is a Shareholders' rights activist, building Shareholders' Value through Custodianships, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Entrepreneurship Development. With a commitment to empower at-risk youths, women, and black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources, Alpharidge acquires assets, properties and opportunities as redistributes same to its entrepreneurship development participants to create jobs for self, families and friend in a self-sustaining and healthy environment. A subsidiary of Givemepower Corporation (GMPW), Alpharidge also fulfills GMPW’s mission of (1) creating and empowering local black businesses in urban America; and (2) creating real estate properties and businesses in opportunity zones and other distressed neighborhood across America.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/Alpharidge_Cap

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:
VeeMost Technologies, Ltd.
info@veemost.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

    Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2020, 45% of its revenue was from the Americas, 43% from Europe, and 12% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Turkeys in November

    No doubt most who've paid attention will marvel at the climb of meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and companies trading for multiples of their historic valuations. Jason Hawthorne (Novocure): The idea behind Novocure is both noble and revolutionary. The company's therapy is known as tumor treating fields (TTF).

  • Boeing's Woes Continue: Another Earnings Miss

    Three months ago, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter of 2021. On Wednesday, Boeing reported that it fell back into the red last quarter, posting a bigger loss than analysts had expected. Boeing generated $15.3 billion of revenue last quarter, missing the analyst consensus of $16 billion.

  • Why Garmin Stock Is Falling 12% So Far This Week

    Shareholders of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) are losing ground to a rising market this week, with the stock dropping 12% through late trading on Thursday afternoon. The navigation device specialist reported strong third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but Wall Street was hoping for a more bullish outlook for the holiday season. Garmin's earnings were pressured by supply chain issues and rising costs.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged This Week

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the image discovery-based social platform, was getting hit on multiple fronts this week as social media giant Facebook warned about slowing revenue growth, and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it was no longer interested in acquiring Pinterest after Bloomberg reported last week that the two parties were in talks for a deal at $70 a share. PayPal's announcement seemed to be the main reason the stock sunk. The fintech giant said on Monday that it was no longer pursuing a buyout of Pinterest.

  • Why Shares of Shift4 Payments Fell Today

    The company reported an October business update, while other industrywide news may have had something to do with the decline as well.