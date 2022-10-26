U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

JRTech Solutions installs Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels within 10 Jean Coutu affiliated pharmacies

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - JRTech Solutions has installed Pricer's latest generation of fully graphic SmartTAG Power+™️ electronic shelf labels (ESL) within 10 Jean Coutu pharmacies.

JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC. Logo (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.) (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)
JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC. Logo (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.) (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)

"Finding the right technology that would support our staff in their operations, especially in price management, was one of our top priorities. Given our wide range of products to be managed in-store, we needed to ensure we find the right supplier to meet this challenge.", claims Michaële Guérin, General Director of three Jean Coutu stores in La Prairie and Delson, Quebec. "JRTech Solutions has proven to deliver a reliable and robust technology for our reality in-store and has also brought us undeniable productivity in our operations."

"We were the first Jean Coutu pharmacy to test JRTech's digital price technology and we worked closely with the Jean Coutu banner in developing a custom application to control the Pricer labels directly," says Sylvain Couture, pharmacist owner of Jean Coutu in Anjou, Quebec. "Given the challenges of operating both a pharmacy and a retail establishment, I can rest easy knowing that my staff has significantly more ease in dealing with the day-to-day operations using JRTech's Smart Label technology in my store."

"Our digital price tags automate price changes faster than any other technology, but we go beyond that by using our labels to manage inventory, easily restock products, locate items and provide other operational benefits that no other label solution is even close to being able to offer due to our infrared communication platform," says Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "Not only has JRTech met the needs of these initial Jean Coutu pharmacies in programming and installing an ESL system within their stores, we also designed and produced first of its kind customized plastic solutions to address the unique merchandising needs of the banner's different departments. By delivering a turnkey customizable solution, JRTech Solutions strengthens its position as the trusted supplier in the digital revolution of all retail verticals in North America."

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 900 store installations with over 13 million labels installed since 2008. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

One of the 10 Jean Coutu pharmacies equipped with the latest generation of Pricer electronic shelf labels from JRTech Solutions. (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)
One of the 10 Jean Coutu pharmacies equipped with the latest generation of Pricer electronic shelf labels from JRTech Solutions. (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)

SOURCE JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c0417.html

