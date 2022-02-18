U.S. markets closed

JS Bank Recognized as the Best Private Sector Bank for the Government of Pakistan's Flagship Youth Entrepreneurship Program

JS Bank
·2 min read

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 February 2022: JS Bank was recognized by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Best Private Sector Bank under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), the flagship program of the Government of Pakistan. Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs visited the JS Bank head office to meet with Basir Shamsie, President & CEO - JS Bank and other senior management members to appreciate the Bank's past performance and plans for the future.

With an aim to empower the nation's youth for a sustainable tomorrow and build entrepreneurial spirit, the Bank has to date, created over 5000+ jobs through disbursement of more than 1500+ loans with a cumulative value of over PKR 5 Billion.

Thanking the Prime Minister and Usman Dar for their appreciation, Basir Shamsie said, "As a responsible corporate entity, we work every day to make a positive grassroots impact on people's lives by supporting economic growth. Under the guidance of the Government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan, we are continuing our journey towards building a better Pakistan."

There continues to be significant potential in PMKJ-YES with value drivers coming from an inter-connected partnership ecosystem. Focused on transportation, dairy farming, technology, food, and other sectors, the program incentivizes youth-led startups and has the potential to create real change.

Committed to its role as a catalyst towards Pakistan's progress and prosperity, the Bank continues to provide innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.

About JS Bank:

JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, with both a domestic and an international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking, Finance, DIGI, and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified and progressive financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com.

Athar Ali Khan

+923333111737

atharali.khan@jsbl.com

