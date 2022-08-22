U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.00
    -49.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,398.00
    -308.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,065.25
    -203.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.40
    -23.70 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.30
    -17.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    -0.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.17
    +3.61 (+18.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8430
    -0.0870 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,157.64
    -238.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -50.05 (-9.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.33
    -38.04 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

JS Global Announces Inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JGLCF

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX stock code: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a leading producer of household appliances, announces its inclusion to the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, effective on September 5, 2022.

JS Global was one of the 96 companies included in the index, among 2800 companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index is the official benchmark for sustainability investments in Hong Kong and evaluates companies' performance in Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")  indices.

JS Global places great importance to sustainable corporate development and to high standards in ESG initiatives. The Company has built a complete ESG indicator system and management mechanism in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The SharkNinja segment was the one of the first to achieve its carbon neutral target at its European headquarters. The Joyoung segment, through its Joyoung Hope Fund, has built a total of 1,306 Joyoung Kitchens in China for primary and secondary schools in need, positively impacting over 500,000 teachers and students across the country.

As such, JS Global Lifestyle was ranked in the top three for the "Best ESG Management Company" in consumer necessities sector by leading international financial magazine Institutional Investor in June 2022.

Mr. Wang Xuning, Chairman and CEO of JS Global said: "We are very pleased by our inclusion to the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, which demonstrates recognition of our ongoing corporate sustainability efforts. As we look to the future, we are eager to continue to grow and develop our ESG programs and deepen our sustainability practices. We would like to thank all those who contributed to the Company's development in ESG, and we will continue to emphasize the importance of taking responsibility to create a sustainable future and create greater value for all our stakeholders."

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 28 years of experience and over 10,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

Company Contacts

Venus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Compliance, JS Global Lifestyle
venus.zhao@jsgl.com

Adam Quigley, VP of Finance at SharkNinja
AQuigley@sharkninja.com

Investor Relations
ir@jsgl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/js-global-announces-inclusion-in-the-hang-seng-corporate-sustainability-index-301609745.html

SOURCE JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating with Fed chief Jerome Powell on tap. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum leads 7 names to watch. Tesla is hiking FSD prices.

  • Stocks Slump Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, AMC And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slide on growth, inflation worries; week ahead: Powell set for key Jackson hole address; Tesla shares slide as musk unveils FSD price hikes; AMC entertainment plummets as Cineworld confirms chapter 11 bankruptcy option and gas prices hit late-February lows as oil extends declines

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Cineworld Confirms It’s Considering Chapter 11 Filing in U.S.

    The owner of Regal Cinemas said its theaters are 'open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members.'

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • 3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

    It was a light week for dividend announcements. But Cboe Global Markets, Tapestry, and Winnebago Industries declared increases.

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe number of Al

  • 65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have invested in a few initial public offerings in recent years.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- As someone who’s driven in the Beijing to Paris rally in a vintage Porsche, Ulrich Koerner knows all about staying the course. But the new boss of Credit Suisse Group AG seems to have had enough of the Swiss giant’s investment bank.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rall

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.