U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,620.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,158.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,227.25
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.70
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.59
    +1.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.10
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3095
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7300
    -0.1360 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,214.12
    -232.81 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.24
    -2.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.34
    -109.08 (-0.39%)
     

JS Global Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1691

Record Fiscal Year Revenue of US$5.2 Billion, An Increase of 22.8%

HONG KONG, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am thrilled to be reporting a fantastic year for JS Global's top-line growth," said Wang Xuning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JS Global. "The entire team at JS Global worked tirelessly to deliver a truly monumental 2021 and continued to service our customers while navigating a global pandemic and supply chain challenges. We live and breathe innovation here at JS Global, and we are excited about the new categories that we launched in 2021 as we pave the way for future expansion. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we remain laser focused on our long-term objectives as we deliver strong growth and create attractive stockholder value over the long-term while positively impacting consumers' lives around the world."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Commentary

  • Revenue was US$5,150.6 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$954.8 million, or 22.8% versus the prior year period.

  • Profit was US$460.7 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$58.4 million, or 14.5% versus the prior year period.

  • Adjusted Net Profit was US$502.4 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$83.2 million, or 19.8% versus the prior year period.

  • Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$420.5 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$76.1 million, or 22.1% versus the prior year period.

  • Adjusted Net Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$464.0 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$86.2 million, or 22.8% versus the prior year period.

  • EBITDA was US$711.4 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$10.4 million, or 1.5% versus the prior year period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was US$733.5 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$70.6 million, or 10.7% versus the prior year period.

  • Basic EPS was US$0.12 for the fiscal year, an increase of US$0.02, or 19.2% versus the prior year period.

  • Diluted EPS was US$0.12 for the fiscal year, an increase of US$0.02, or 19.4% versus the prior year period.

Recent Business Highlights

  • JS Global is now the 4th largest Global Small Home Appliance Company, and the 3rd largest Global Small Home Appliance Focused Company[i]

  • Inclusive of growing 2021 revenue by 22.8%, JS Global revenue has grown by 70.8% compared to 2019 led by the continued success and expansion of the Shark and Ninja brands

  • Eight new categories launched between the Shark and Ninja brands during 2021: ice cream, canister vacuums, cutlery, kettle, toaster, air purifiers, juicer, hair care

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were US$555.5 million, and outstanding debt (total borrowings) was US$942.1 million, resulting in net debt (calculated as outstanding debt minus cash and cash equivalents) of US$386.6 million.

  • Capital expenditures were US$149.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to US$129.7 million in the prior year.

  • JS Global had 3,420,877 fully diluted shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

  • The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of US$0.0527 per share (equivalent to HK$0.4098) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Final Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on May 10, 2022, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, which is expected to be payable on or around July 29, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

JS Global will host a conference call and webcast today, March 29, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET / March 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. HKT to discuss the results. The live webcast will be in both English and Mandarin and can be accessed on the JS Global Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgloballife.com/investor-presentations/. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. The Company has also posted an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed at https://www.jsgloballife.com/investor-presentations/

Investors interested in participating in the live call for the question and answer session can dial in:

  • English Conference ID: 002667386

  • Mandarin Conference ID: 447247770

  • United States dial-in: +1-516-226 8028/1833 2394 527

  • China dial-in: 4008 070 263/+86 23-62737100

  • Hong Kong dial-in: +852-3018 6949/800 931018

  • Singapore dial-in: +65-6407 5649/+65-6622 0840

  • United Kingdom dial-in: +44-20-7097 0018/0800 0291098

After joining the conference call, participants can press *1 to raise hand to ask a question. Both English and Mandarin questions will be accepted.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies.i It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 27 years of experience and over 8,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

[i] Market ranking data based on Frost & Sullivan 2021 Retail Sales Value for Small Home Appliance Companies

(PRNewsfoto/JS&#x0074b0;&#x007403;&#x00751f;&#x006d3b;&#x006709;&#x009650;&#x00516c;&#x0053f8;)
(PRNewsfoto/JS環球生活有限公司)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/js-global-reports-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301513367.html

SOURCE JS Global Lifestyle

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Am

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • 2 Reasons Why Novavax Investors Should Be Cautious

    Neither of the obstacles I'll discuss today are insurmountable, but they both pose substantial risk to Novavax's stock, so let's take a look. The biggest reason why Novavax investors need to be careful right now is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved its coronavirus vaccine yet despite having its application packet since Jan. 31. While the FDA assented to similar requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from competitors like Pfizer and Moderna within a handful of weeks, the process is dragging on with Novavax's candidate, and it's unclear why.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.