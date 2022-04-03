U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +41.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,412.02
    +470.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.53 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.42 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” announcement on the supply of natural gas

Latvijas Gaze
·2 min read
Latvijas Gaze
Latvijas Gaze

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” has entered into a valid long-term agreement on the supply of natural gas until 2030 with PJSC “Gazprom”, which provides for settlements for natural gas in euros.

According to the changes in the legislation of the Russian Federation, starting from April 1, 2022, settlements for natural gas supplies made after April 1, 2022 in accordance with the foreign trade agreements of PJSC “Gazprom” for the supply of natural gas abroad (to a number of countries) shall be made only in Russian rubles.

Assessing the compliance of the said change of the settlement procedure with the previously established sanction regime, the first impression is that such settlement procedure - in Russian rubles - does not formally violate the sanction regime and is possible. At present, Latvijas Gāze continues to analyze in depth the change in the proposed settlement method both from the legal point of view and from the point of view of the Group's business interests.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis “we would like to emphasize that the amount of natural gas reserves of JSC Latvijas Gāze in the natural gas storage facility is sufficient to fulfill its contractual obligations to households and other customers by supplying the natural gas pumped into the storage facility. The decision not to pump gas through pipelines in April was taken in view of the historically high natural gas prices in April, which would lead to disproportionately high natural gas sales prices to our customers and make such offers uncompetitive.”

As before - JSC “Latvijas Gāze” continues to supply natural gas to households and other customers in accordance with the obligations of the concluded contracts and within the terms stipulated in the contract and is fully prepared to do so below.

On behalf of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”,
Chairman of the Board
Aigars Kalvītis

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.
Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.
The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.
After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Contact information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv

phone + 371 67 374 369


Recommended Stories

  • News Leaders Statement on Death of Photojournalist Max Levin

    News Leaders Statement on Death of Photojournalist Max LevinPR NewswireWASHINGTON, April 3, 2022WASHINGTON, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of photojournalist Max Levin on Friday, April 1. "Photojournalists must be closer to military action than most because of the nature of their work.

  • Burger King Gets Sued Just Like KFC and Starbucks Did (You Won't Believe Why)

    There's nothing like biting into a burger that you saw in an ad and feeling the taste not of umami but of bitter disappointment. The experience is a common one because, as most know by now, the burgers we see on screens rarely live up to their real-life fast food equivalents. Earlier this week, four plaintiffs claiming to represent hundreds of others across the country filed a lawsuit claiming that Restaurant Brands International -owned Burger King exaggerates and under-delivers when it comes to the size of its Whoppers.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Oil prices set to open after largest weekly fall in 2 years,traders await SPR details

    Oil futures were set to open for Asian trade on Sunday, after both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks posted their biggest weekly falls in two years last week as the United States announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from May, which would amount to 180 million barrels. Still, "when you look at the release from the SPR, there are still a lot of questions about how they're going to get all that oil out of there," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Wall Street’s Slashed Prices Reflect New Reality for China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of breakneck growth that catapulted Chinese tech firms into stock market giants, a number of strategists are coming to terms with the new reality of a sector beset by slower expansion and lower earnings. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsRu

  • Oil Posts Its Biggest Weekly Drop in More Than 10 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest weekly loss in more than 10 years after the Biden administration ordered an unprecedented release of U.S. strategic reserves to tame rampant prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Bo

  • Goldman junior bankers are publicly threatening to leave Wall Street for tech as CEO demands full-time return to office

    Goldman Sachs’ CEO has been pushing to eradicate WFH and not all workers are happy.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Trulieve to Launch Adult-Use Sales at Napa Retail Location

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it will begin adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California on April 1. Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Toyota Keeps a Crown Coveted by GM, Ford

    The Japanese automaker doesn't seem too bothered by supple chain disruptions triggered by the Pandemic.

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1 For GM, Toyota, Honda; General Motors Sees Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • Why some retirees end up returning to the workforce

    Kimberly Schneiderman, senior practice development manager at Randstad RiseSmart, explains why many retirees decide to return to the labor force.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryChina Re

  • Elon Musk Tweets Something Exceptional About Tesla's Deliveries

    "This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy," CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

  • 4 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is a Buy

    The renowned 153-year old investment bank is flexing its muscles in the consumer market and even exploring cryptocurrency

  • SunPower is cutting 89 jobs in San Jose as it refocuses its business

    SunPower Corp. is laying off 89 workers in San Jose. The job cuts, which will affect employees based at its headquarters and research-and-development center at 51 Rio Robles, are the result of the end of a research partnership, the company told state employment officials in a Monday letter. The move comes as the San Jose-based company has decided to focus exclusively on the residential solar market after selling off its commercial and industrial business.

  • Hitting the Books: Raytheon, Yahoo Finance and the rise of the 'cybersmear' lawsuit

    That time Raytheon subpoenaed Yahoo! to get it to give up the names of three anonymous Y! Finance message board users so it could sue them too.