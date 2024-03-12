JSDC approves Flex PACE interest buydown for new Jamestown Dairy Queen

Mar. 12—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, March 11, a Flex PACE interest buydown for up to about $85,700 for the new Dairy Queen restaurant.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city of Jamestown's share would be more than $68,500 with the county's being over $17,100.

Dairy Queen is relocating to 220 Business Loop W in Jamestown next to Country Gardens Floral and Greenhouse.

"We really wanted to stay down there so that's why we are where we are at," said Tricia Seckerson, who owns Dairy Queen in Jamestown with her husband, Kelly.

Seckerson said the Dairy Queen in Jamestown is the busiest in North Dakota.

"We are the top 5% of Dairy Queen nationally in sales too," she said.

Seckerson said the Jamestown location was approved to serve breakfast.

"I think it will be a great additional opportunity for our store which means we need more space, more staff, longer hours," she said.

Seckerson said Dairy Queen currently has 35 employees and that number is expected to increase to 50 to 60 by June.

The new Dairy Queen is expected to be operational by July but it could be sooner than that if all the equipment arrives on time, she said after the meeting.

The new location will also include two drive-thrus, restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and an outdoor patio in the front that will have music, lights and a fireplace.