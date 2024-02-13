JSDC Board approves Flex PACE request for Jamestown business

Feb. 13—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, Feb. 12, a Flex PACE request of more than $48,200 for 201 Aesthetics to purchase and renovate a building for a medical spa and salon.

The funding request will only be utilized if an application for a Renaissance Zone tax exemption for the property at 201 1st Ave. N in Jamestown is not approved by the North Dakota Department of Commerce's Division of Community Service

At its meeting on Feb. 5, the Jamestown City Council approved an application for Renaissance Zone Incentives for J&K LLC, which will do business as 201 Aesthetics, at 201 1st Ave. N. The Renaissance Zone incentives for J&K include five-year 100% property and state income tax exemptions pending approval by the Division of Community Services. If approved, the Renaissance Zone incentives for J&K include a five-year 100% state income tax exemption.

With City Council and Stutsman County Commission approval, the city's share will be more than $38,600 with the county's share being over $9,600 if the Division of Community Services does not approve the application for a Renaissance Zone tax exemption.

In a memo to the JSDC board, Alyssa Looysen, JSDC director of business development, wrote that the current value of the building at 201 1st Ave. N is $239,000 and the work going into the project will be $405,000, bringing the total value of the building to $644,000.

"The current renaissance tax exemption is roughly $3,700 per year and with the updates that will be the tax exemption will be $10,961 per year on the conservative side," Looysen wrote. "The $10,961 per year, total of $54,805 over five (5) years, renaissance zone tax incentive will meet the community portion of the BND (Bank of North Dakota) buydown for the Flex PACE request and funding from JSDC would not be utilized."

Kalsie Gumke, co-owner of 201 Aesthetics with Jozie Kovar, said the business will offer hair services and skin services such as dermaplaning, facials, chemical peels, skin pen, microneedling. She said some medical services will be added as well.

"Jozie and I are both RNs (registered nurses) so we are qualified to do that which includes Botox or neuromodulators, dermal fillers along with I'd like to add skin pen and PRP(platelet-rich plasma) into the practice along with microneedling with radio frequencies," Gumke said.

She added that the building is about 12,000 square feet and currently has three renters taking up about 4,000 square feet. She said 201 Aesthetics will grow into the remaining 8,000 square feet.

In other business, the JSDC Board unanimously approved:

* a Flex PACE request of more than $85,700 for Kelly Odden, doctor of dental surgery, to purchase one-third of Downtown Dental in Jamestown. If approved by the City Council and county commission, the city's share will be more than $68,500 and the county's share will be over $17,100.

* the South Central Dakota Regional Council dues for 2024 at more than $36,400 with a 63-37 city-county split. If approved by the City Council and county commission, the city's share will be almost $23,000 and the county's share will be around $13,400.

* a request of about $2,400 in grant funding for Party Crashers. Party Crashers had previously been approved for $7,600 from the JSDC's Daycare Expansion Assistance Program that helps new child care startups and existing remodeling projects increase capacity. The Daycare Expansion Assistance Program is a 1-to-1 match and cannot exceed $10,000 in matching funds. Party Crashers' project was delayed due to rising costs and the need to find another contractor to complete the construction work. Party Crashers plans on starting after-school and summer programs at its Discovery Zone in February.