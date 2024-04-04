JSE (JSE:JSE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR7.84

JSE Limited (JSE:JSE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of April to ZAR7.84. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 9.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

JSE's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, JSE was paying out 77% of earnings, but a comparatively small 71% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR3.50 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR7.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. JSE hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On JSE's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for JSE that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

