JSE (JSE:JSE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR7.84

JSE Limited (JSE:JSE) will increase its dividend on the 15th of April to ZAR7.84, which is 2.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of ZAR7.69. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 8.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for JSE

JSE's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 77% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, could fall by 1.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 89%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from ZAR3.50 total annually to ZAR7.69. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. JSE hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On JSE's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think JSE will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for JSE that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.