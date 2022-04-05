U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

JST Capital Hires Chief Compliance Officer of New York Fed

·4 min read

Martin C. Grant will hold the position of Global Head of Regulatory Affairs & Integrity

SUMMIT, N.J. and SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JST Capital ("the Company" or "JST"), a global financial services firm specializing in digital assets, today announced the hiring of Martin C. Grant as Global Head of Regulatory Affairs & Integrity. In his new role, Mr. Grant will be responsible for navigating the evolving digital asset regulatory environment on behalf of JST. He will work within JST to ensure best practices and will also be a resource for the firm's clients and will continue JST's discussions with global regulators as they work to adopt policies for the evolving digital asset markets.

(PRNewsfoto/JST Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/JST Capital)

Mr. Grant joins JST from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he held the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer for over 15 years. He was responsible for building and leading their internal compliance efforts. Mr. Grant also worked with other state and federal regulators as well as government agencies to harmonize compliance policies within Federal Reserve Banks and financial institutions around the globe. Additionally, he provided technical assistance and guidance to central banks around the globe on compliance policies and practices. Prior to his tenure as Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, Mr. Grant was a lawyer in the New York Fed's enforcement and litigation division. Grant is also the Chair of the Conference Board's Global Business Conduct Council and a member of the Compliance Committee of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York. He is a trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission in New York City and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Grant is a graduate of both Princeton University & Harvard Law School and he clerked for the Hon. Richard Erwin, US District Court in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Scott Freeman, Co-founder and Partner at JST Capital, commented on the news, "Throughout 2021, JST has continued to expand in order to meet growing institutional demand. We increased our headcount, tripled the number of clients and saw a 10-fold increase in gross revenue. By bringing in Martin, who has over 30 years of experience operating in the regulatory and compliance space, JST is doubling down on its mission to not only offer clients unmatched financial services in the crypto sector, but to also assist in navigating the regulatory environment. We are excited to welcome Martin to the team and work alongside him to engage with regulators around the globe."

As JST's Global Head of Regulatory Affairs & Integrity, Mr. Grant will leverage his extensive experience and reinforce the Company's mission to provide its institutional clientele with unmatched services in a secure, transparent, and regulatory compliant manner. He will play an instrumental role in reinforcing the Company's internal compliance processes. Additionally, Mr. Grant will be a resource that JST's global client base can utilize to understand the intricate nature of regulations and make informed investment decisions. This latest hire is the continuation of the Company bolstering its headcount to capitalize on recent growth across the engineering, quant, operations, finance, sales and trading teams.

Mr. Grant concluded, "The team at JST has been operating within the crypto ecosystem since 2015 and the full suite of financial services they provide to a diverse client base has positioned them to take full advantage of the growing digital asset ecosystem. Regulators around the world have begun to realize the full scope of digital assets and the role they play in the global economy and as a result are rushing to establish fulsome policies that protect market participants at all levels. I have genuinely enjoyed my time at the Fed and am looking forward to leveraging my background to build out a regulatory framework for this nascent asset class. I am looking forward to working with regulators and establish an open dialog in order to advance regulation that benefits both the investors that use our services and the wider crypto industry."

About JST Capital

JST Capital is a global digital asset financial services firm servicing institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks, and broker-dealers. With operations in the United States and Singapore, the Company provides trading, asset management and structured products services across all digital assets.

For more information about JST Capital, please visit https://www.jstcap.com/

Media Contact

Kevin McGrath
M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of JST Capital)
+1 646 859 5955
jstpr@mgroupsc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jst-capital-hires-chief-compliance-officer-of-new-york-fed-301517886.html

SOURCE JST Capital

