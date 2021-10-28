U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.16
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,994.69
    +3,064.95 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.45
    +80.08 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

JT Medical Announces the Company is Accepting New MOUs in Addition to Its Current Two

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JT Medical
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MAYFIELD, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- JT Medical (the “Company”), JT Medical announces that it is now accepting memorandums of understanding (MOUs) from researchers wishing to secure high quality, repeatable batch, plant-based medical products derived from regulated plants, including but not limited to, cannabis, psilocybin mushroom, and peyote. These products will be grown in the Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (DEA) licensed facility in Mayfield, Pennsylvania, in the U.S.

JT Medical currently has two MOUs to cultivate medical cannabis and psilocybin mushroom. As supply capacity is limited, subsequent MOUs will be prioritized on a “first-come” basis. Additional capacity will be provided based on the number and size of MOUs that proceed to a definitive agreement.

Scott Noerr, co-founder and CFO of JT Medical, notes, “We anticipate strong interest as many companies are now becoming eligible for research and development (R&D) tax credits.”

Cultivation equipment will be provided by Sprout AI Inc, a publicly traded company (CSE: SPRT) (www.sproutai.solutions). Sprout AI provides self-contained habitats that enable high-quality, repeatable batches, through the control of variables that are known to impact crop duplication. Sprout AI habitats are used to ensure the replication of active medicinal plant ingredients as well as terpene, flavonoids and other desired components. This enables both short-, mid-, and long-term studies are derived from the “same” product for medical research and efficacy reports.

The Sprout AI habitats will be operated using the enterprise resource planning and compliance (ERPc) software provided by One System One Solution (OS2) that will also permit researchers to track their batches from inception from seed, clone, or tissue sample, through to the final use/product. This access will include monitoring data of each batch while in production and tracing each batch through harvest, production and delivery. OS2 has been approved in seven countries for use under medical licensed projects.

Production, process, and distribution of plant-based products will be under license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (DEA) to be granted to JT Medical.

About JT Medical

To learn more about JT Medical Visit https://www.jtmedicalgroup.com/.

Co-Founder - CFO
Scott N Noerr
JT Medical, LLC
Phone: 717-437-0437

E-mail: scott@jtmedical.net

About Sprout AI

To learn more about Sprout AI visit https://www.sproutai.solutions.

Investor Relations Contact
Colleen McKay
Sprout AI Inc.
Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026
E-mail: cmckay@sproutai.solutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Is Bouncing Back After a Sharp Drop

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) went on a wild ride this morning, crashing 10% right when the markets opened only to rebound sharply. It appears the market quickly realized its knee-jerk reaction to the coal miner's third-quarter numbers was unwarranted. None of those numbers should have come as a surprise given that Peabody Energy had already announced preliminary Q3 numbers earlier in the month and reported in line today.

  • Here's Why Impinj Stock Is Soaring Today

    Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock is making big gains following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The radio-frequency identification (RFID) specialist's share price was up roughly 25% on Thursday's trading as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Impinj issued its Q3 results after the market closed on Oct. 27, posting sales and earnings results for the period that beat the average analyst targets.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Why Exela Technologies Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped on Thursday after the company announced a debt tender offer to try to refinance its debt. Yesterday, Exela put out a press release for a tender offer for some of its outstanding debt securities. A tender offer is an offer from a company to its debtholders to repurchase a set amount of bonds at a predetermined price.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Twilio Stock Plunges. Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

    Twilio shares fell as much as 20% on Thursday. Here's how to trade the stock now as it approaches a key level.