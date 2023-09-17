JTC PLC (LON:JTC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£0.035 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that JTC PLC (LON:JTC) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, JTC investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.035 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.10 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that JTC has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of £7.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. JTC paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see JTC has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years.

We'd also point out that JTC issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, JTC has lifted its dividend by approximately 38% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is JTC an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and JTC is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating JTC more closely.

So while JTC looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for JTC that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

