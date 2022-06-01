U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovations in MedTech Event Featuring Melzi Surgical

·2 min read

- Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members of the Melzi leadership team and surgical Key Opinion Leaders on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in MedTech Event Featuring Melzi Surgical on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

JTC Team, LLC, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture
JTC Team, LLC, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

Melzi is a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses. The Company's lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, is a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. As part of the event, the Company will discuss its lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, the growing problem of surgical lost sharps, and the need for innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses.

For the fireside chat discussion, Reid Rutherford, Co-Founder and CEO and Samuel Weprin, MD, Co-Founder and Head of Product Innovation of Melzi Surgical will be joined by Key Opinion Leaders, Jay Shah, MD, Urology Oncologist, Vice Chief of Staff at Stanford Health Care, and Daniel D. Eun, MD, Chief, Robotic Surgery at Temple University Hospital.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in MedTech Event Featuring Melzi Surgical will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703545/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Innovations-in-MedTech-Event-Featuring-Melzi-Surgical

