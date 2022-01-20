U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

JTI recognized among the elite of Global Top Employers for its innovative approach to equality and wellbeing

·3 min read

GENEVA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Employers Institute has certified JTI as one of only 11 'Global Top Employers', for the eighth consecutive year, acknowledging the company's continuing commitment and innovative approach to equality and wellbeing. On top of this global recognition, JTI was certified 3 years in a row in all six regions in which it operates: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company added two further countries to its award roster and is now a Top Employer in 66 nations worldwide.

JTI Logo
JTI Logo

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices, and this year notably commended JTI for: embedding equal opportunities and equal pay throughout the company, which EY recognized in November 2021 when they awarded JTI with one of the first Global Equality Standard (GES) certificates; and its commitment to employee wellbeing through world-leading initiatives such as flexible working measures, its progressive global family leave policy, rolled out in 2021, a market-leading approach to LGBT+ inclusion, and its women's empowerment program TOGETHER.

"We are delighted that JTI has retained its place in the elite of Global Top Employers. They should be proud of their status as a world leader in people practices, and the ongoing commitment they show to improving the wellbeing of all their employees across the world. Their latest success in being certified as a global equality employer is a standard to emulate for those companies who wish to become a Top Employer too," said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute.

"It is an honor to once again be certified by Top Employers Institute. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we aim to offer them the best possible working environment. Giving our over 40,000 colleagues the opportunity to grow, and providing them with the optimal conditions and support to fulfil their potential, is of paramount importance to us," said Howard Parks, JTI's Senior Vice President, People & Culture.

JTI has set itself ambitious goals for the coming years to benefit, support, and engage with current and future talent. The organization will continue to focus on employee wellbeing by adapting and improving the company's work environment, be that in the office or at home. Current employees will have access to numerous remote team building initiatives, focusing on a healthy work/life balance and personal development; while potential future employees will be invited to take part in JTI's 'Make It Bright Challenge', where students from around the world compete for paid global internships, which could lead to permanent positions. These programs, alongside its other world-leading initiatives, will reinforce JTI's status as a Top Employer.

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Media Relations
+41 22 703 02 91
pressoffice@jti.com

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. The organization helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its heated tobacco brand, Ploom, and e-cigarette brand, Logic. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Company employs over 40,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the eighth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the JT Group of Companies. For more information visit www.jti.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697909/JTI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jti-recognized-among-the-elite-of-global-top-employers-for-its-innovative-approach-to-equality-and-wellbeing-301460665.html

SOURCE JTI

